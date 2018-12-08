Gagan Narang: I'm rooting for PR Sreejesh

other-sports

Olympic bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar yesterday. Pic/Ashwin Ferro

India's Olympic bronze medal-winning rifle shooter Gagan Narang does not just want the Indian team to do well at this World Cup, he also particularly wants goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to excel.

"I have always watched India's hockey matches be it the Olympics or Asian Games. Sreejesh is a dear friend and I want him to perform well here. I'm rooting for him," said Narang, who was invited as Guest of Honour by Hockey India and was introduced to the England and Ireland teams before their match at the Kalinga Stadium here.

Narang is also setting up of a state-of-the-art shooting range in collaboration with the Odisha government here. "India has won four Olympic medals in shooting till date and young shooters and their parents are inspired by this, so more and more youngsters are taking up the game. A modern range is the need of the hour," he added.



PR Sreejesh

Odisha is the heart of hockey: Harendra

India coach Harendra Singh is known to make emotional and often patriotic statements. And at the team's recent visit to the Fan Village here, he was in his elements. Thanking the Odisha Police for their warm hospitality and the fans for their all-out support for the Indian team, Harendra gave the state a special title. "Dilli ko India ka dil kehte hail lekin hockey ka dill Odisha hai [Delhi is called the heart of India but Odisha is the heart of hockey]," he said, drawing a huge round of applause from everyone around.

