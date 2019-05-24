Gajanan Kirtikar: We won because we fulfilled the promises we made in past 5 years

national

SS-BJP candidate defeats Congress-NCP candidate Sanjay Nirupam and wins seat again

Gajanan Kirtikar celebrates his victory with family members at his house. Pic/Rane Ashish

As the counting for the Mumbai North West seat progressed at the NSC grounds in Goregaon on Thursday, supporters of Shiv Sena candidate Gajanan Kirtikar who was contesting against Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam, started arriving there in droves.

Shiv Sena MLAs Anil Parab and Sunil Prabhu were also present and kept tabs on the lead numbers. As Kirtikar's lead grew, jubilant party workers began celebrating. Shiv Sena workers had also arranged for colleagues to watch the live updates of the election on TV sets put up there. Soon Kirtikar's family, including his daughters, son and grand children were also seen celebrating the lead which indicated a victory for him.

Kirtikar said, "I am really happy that the candidates of Shiv Sena-BJP alliance have performed well in Mumbai and Maharashtra, and would like to thank voters for the same. I would also like to congratulate Uddhavji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have won because we have fulfilled the expectations and promises we made in past five years. Our government has worked towards development in the past five years and it was also because of the firm leadership of PM Modi that the voters have shown faith in us. We will continue our good work and fulfill the promises that we have made in our manifesto."

Kirtikar, the SS-BJP candidate, got 5,53,846 votes, which was 60.52 per cent of the total votes in the constituency. Congress-NCP candidate Sanjay Nirupam got 3,01,133 votes which was 32.9 per cent of total votes. Kirtikar defeated Nirupam by 2,52,713 votes. There were 22 candidates in the constituency and 17,678 voted NOTA. The total number of votes polled in the constituency were 9,15,212. In the year 2014, Kirtikar had won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Gurudas Kamat by a margin of 1,83,028 votes which was 20.44 per cent of the total votes in the constituency.

