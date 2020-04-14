Gajendra Chauhan: Even Mahabharat has given a message to people to stay at home

The return of Mahabharat and Ramayan on television has really pleased all the people across the nation. As reported, the views have been record-breaking and unheard of in a long time. And speaking about its return on television is veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan, who essayed the role of Yudhishthir in the show.

Talking to Koimoi, he said, "When the show came on TV for the first time, people used to just watch it. It used to come weekly. Now, 2 episodes are aired daily. Currently, people are watching it to learn something out of it. The show teaches a lot in terms of boundaries and India's culture and tradition, the duties of the king and the citizens." His choices of words suggested he was really elated by the fact that he and the entire nation were getting the opportunity to visit and revisit such a classic piece of work.

That's not all, he also spoke about how Mahabharat taught us to stay at home safe and sound. "In the show, Vidur says a few lines to Yudhisthir that are relatable today. The lines are – Vann ki akhir kaun prachit rehta hai? Wahi prachit rehta hai jo ghar mein hota hai'. Even Mahabharat has given a message to people to stay at home."

And lastly, he also shed light on his experience of visiting a school where the children were being shown an episode of the show. "A few years ago, I went to a school in Delhi and they had a lecture on Mahabharat where they would show 45 mins episode from the show. Every year, they used to have one test based on it. These are good steps taken to make sure our future generation is well aware of India's culture. There are a lot of Indians staying abroad who make sure their kids know about Ramayan and Mahabharat through whatever medium is available to them."

