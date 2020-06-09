Game for fitness

Many children are going to get busy this week, with their summer vacation coming to an end, and online classes kicking off. While juggling assignments, it's important to keep an eye on their physical fitness as online classes will mean sitting in one place for a long time. Kleinetics, a fitness-system servicing company, has thus designed workout sessions using play therapy, with a healthy mix of exercises, dancing and games.

The 45-minute sessions will include endurance games, aerobic workouts, high-intensity interval training, animal crawls, football agility drills, cardio, kickboxing moves and yoga. The sessions are conducted via a video app, the link for which will be provided on signing up. Founder and MD Dr Tejal Kanwar shares about the workshop, "From the child's perspective, it's just entertainment, but play therapy hones coping mechanisms and problem-solving skills, besides improving fitness."



Tejal Kanwar

Two coaches conduct the sessions with a maximum of 30 kids in each batch. Kanwar adds that no equipment is required except objects available at home like bags, shoes, bottles, clothes and pillows "We call the sessions 'play-outs' as kids can enjoy themselves while improving balance, flexibility and coordination, socialising and relaxing. They also help develop gross and fine motor skills," adds Kanwar.

On June 9 to 15

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 840 onwards for five sessions (plus 1 free)

