Game of questions

If the world were divided into two groups of people facing each other — one comprising fans of Game of Thrones and the other consisting of those who couldn't give two hoots about the show — it would be like the People's Liberation Army of China being faced with a motley bunch of warriors from, say, East Timor. "I haven't seen a single episode of GoT," is a statement that's often met with the response, "Have you been living under a rock?" That's the sort of fanaticism that the series elicits, and ahead of a GoT quiz event being organised in the city, we get two fans to answer five simple questions.

On May 31, 6 pm

Log on toinsider.in

Cost Rs 99



Questions

1) What is Robert Baratheon's weapon of choice?

2) Who goes by the name of Little Finger?

3) Why is Daenerys called Khaleesi?

4) What is the name of Ned Stark's sword?

5) Where is the Iron Throne located?

Moumita Majumdar, 27, PR professional

4/5

1) Hammer

2) Petyr Baelish

3) Because she got married to Khal Drogo

4) Ice

5) King's Landing

Zayyan Sharif, 25, creative strategist

2/5

1) Hammer

2) The name is at the tip of my tongue, but I can't remember it

3) Because of her marriage

4) Pass

5) King's Landing







Answers

1) War Hammer

2) Petyr Baelish

3) It is her title by marriage to Khal Drogo

4) Ice

5) King's Landing

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news