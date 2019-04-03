Game Of Thrones makers release three teasers of the final season

hollywood

Game Of Thrones makers released three teaser videos from the final season -- Together, Survival, Aftermath -- ahead of the show release

Kit Harington in new promo of Game Of Thrones final season

On April 2, HBO released an official teaser video titled Aftermath and before that they released two promo videos, Together and Survival, ahead of the Game Of Thrones final season that airs on April 14. From GoT characters to fan clubs, everyone is excited for the final battle of the seven kingdoms, and to sum it all, it's going to be one of the greatest fights one could ever encounter.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Official Teaser: Aftermath (HBO):

HBO also released two promo videos titled Together and Survival on April 2. Both the videos give us a glimpse of the impending battle between the living and the dead. The Survival video kicks off with a much-awaited reunion of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). The rest of the promo shows glimpses of the battles. The teaser also shows Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in battle and Jon and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) riding side-by-side into battle. We also got a glimpse of other characters from the show. At the end of GOT Season 7, Jon and Daenerys were heading towards Winterfell so they can unite their forces and take on the White Walkers.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Official Promo: Survival

Game of Thrones Season 8 Official Promo: Together

Details about the final season of the HBO series are few and far between, but the cast has teased a "bittersweet" ending. The final season is scheduled to air on April 15 on Hotstar in India. According to a report by E Online, the first episode will be 54-minutes long. The following episode will be 58 minutes long. Episode three, which will air on April 28, will be an hour and 22 minutes long, the longest episode of the season. Episode four will be an hour and 18 minutes long. Almost as long as episode three, but episode five, which will air on May 12, will be an hour and 20 minutes long. The final episode will also be an hour and 20 minutes long.

