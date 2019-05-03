Game Of Thrones season 8: Arya Stark challenge takes over social media

hollywood

While the last episode titled "The Long Night" was censured for being "too dark" by some fans, there was one hero -- who emerged from the battle between the army of the dead and the armies of the living with dragons

Maisie Williams/picture courtesy: Instagram

Game of Thrones has become a talking point on social media yet again. This time for the moves by Arya Stark, essayed by Maisie Williams.

While the last episode titled "The Long Night" was censured for being "too dark" by some fans, there was one hero -- who emerged from the battle between the army of the dead and the armies of the living with dragons.

Many people had placed their bet on Jon Snow, Jaime Lannister or Daenerys Targaryen to finish the chapter of Night King.

But it was Arya Stark who got her moment of glory as she became the slayer of the Night King. An unexpected and big twist came in Sunday's episode when Arya emerged out of nowhere to kill the Night King with her Valerian steel dagger. It was not only an iconic moment, but also became fan favourite in no time.

It made way for fans to create their own renditions of the moment with hashtags like #NotToday, #AryaChallenge and #TheArya.

These are the new trends taking over Twitter which involves the GoT character after her big moment on Battle of Winterfell episode of the fantasy series, which airs in India on Star World.

Just when everything looked glum with the leader of the White Walkers reaching for his sword to kill Bran, Arya swept in to take down the Night King.

Memes about the moment with hook line 'Not today' started going viral on social media. People started breaking down the moment and coming out with analysis, and some went back in time to trace the history of the dagger. Some just appreciated her fighting skills.

There was one move which became viral as "Arya Challenge". How to do it? Take an object in one hand, drop it into the other hand, and thrust it into a hypothetical Night King in front of you.

It is inspired from the moment when Arya finally kills the Night King. Arya jumped towards the Night King with the knife in her left hand when the latter grabbed her neck to kill her. That's when Arya dropped the knife, only to catch it with her right hand to kill the Night King.

In the video, people can be seen imitating Arya's moves with the knife she used to kill the Night King and posting the video online.

"Game of Thrones", based on George R.R. Martin's novels, is about the quest to claim the Iron Throne. But it also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times. The final season went on air last month and will wrap up on May 19.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates