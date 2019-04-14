Game Of Thrones Season 8: Where are all the characters now?

hollywood

It's been a long time since you feasted on your favourite TV series, Game Of Thrones, and it's natural to have forgotten where all the characters are and what they've been doing. So here's a rundown before the final season, season 8, airs tomorrow

A still from the GoT season 8 trailer

Season 8 of Game Of Thrones is finally here and it promises to be a bloody fight for survival, and of course, the Iron Throne. What's more? The creepy White Walkers are here too, and they have one of Daenerys' dragons on their team. This makes it even more complicated because now, the Night King might ride the dragon, making more of a mess than was ever made before in the Game Of Thrones world. Well, second most; let's not forget the Red Wedding yet.

So here's a lowdown on where all the major characters are right now, and what they've been up to. All pictures/YouTube

Daenerys Targaryen

So quickly, Daenerys has claimed Dragonstone, which is in Westeros, which means that she's officially closer to her goal of claiming the Iron Throne. In season 7, she also charged to the north to rescue Jon Snow from the White Walker army and ends up losing one of her dragons in the process. Who, by the way, has become an ice dragon now. Daenerys is currently on a ship in White Harbor, charting a course to Winterfell.

Jon Snow

Jon Snow, who knows nothing, ended up sleeping with Daenerys, who popular opinion says is actually his aunt. Now that he has Dany on his side, he's on a ship bound for Winterfell with her.

Arya Stark

Arya Stark has become quite a dangerous young woman after being trained to be an assassin. Arya was reunited with her sister, Sansa, in Winterfell in season 7. Season 7 was pretty huge for the Stark girl, too. She killed the entire (annoying) Frey family, and later, slit Littlefinger's smarmy little throat at the end of season 7.

Sansa Stark

Sansa Stark has finally grown and has taken charge of her life and of Winterfell. She's currently in Winterfell with little sister Arya and they have just killed Littlefinger. Sansa is now the Lady of Winterfell after Jon named her so while leaving for the north.

Bran Stark

Bran Stark is also back in Winterfell and has been having visions that fill out Ned Stark's back story. His meeting with Sam Tarly confirms that Jon is indeed the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.

Cersei Lannister

Queen of Westeros, Cersei Lannister, is in King's Landing, embittered by the deaths of her children and by Jaime leaving her side after she tells him she's pregnant and has no intention of keeping the truce. Cersei is also planning to hire an army of mercenaries to crush Jon and Dany's army after they've fought the White Walkers.

Jaime Lannister

Jaime Lannister is finally coming to terms with how horrible a person his sister/lover Cersei is. Jaime has escaped death in season 7 after Dany charges in with her dragons and has discovered that Cersei doesn't intend to keep the truce. Jaime has finally come to his senses and has left King's Landing, hopefully, to fight alongside Jon Snow.

Tyrion Lannister

Tyrion is currently Dany's Hand and is on the ship with her bound for Winterfell. Tyrion is all about keeping the peace and forming an alliance, but as always, Cersei deceives him and walks away.

Jorah Mormont

After being cured of Greyscale by Sam Tarly, Jorah Mormont, aka the guy who has a wild crush on Dany, reunites with her on Dragonstone. He then travels to the Wall to fight with Jon and the others to bring back a wight to prove that White Walkers do, in fact, exist. Jorah then accompanies Jon and Dany to negotiate with Cersei.

The Night King

The Night King, along with his army of White Walkers, is at Eastwatch. In season 7, he surrounded Jon Snow's army somewhere in the ice, killed Dany's dragon, turned it into one of his own. The Night King then blasted a hole through the Wall at Eastwatch with Dany's dragon.

So now that you know who's where and what they're doing, buckle up for another mind-blowing ride with season 8, which airs in India on April 15, 6:30 am.

