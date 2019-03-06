Brush up on your Game Of Thrones knowledge before the final season starts!

hollywood

Are you someone who hasn't been keeping up with Game Of Thrones? Watch the trailer of season 8 and get your GOT facts on point before the final season hits TV screens

The Game of Thrones cast and crew

Game Of Thrones - a legend, a phenomenon, and the most watched TV series in the entire world. The World of Seven Kingdoms took no time to conquer the world of TV shows and became invincible in no time. Every nook and cranny of the world today has some part of the GOT cult emoting their love for fire and ice in their own peculiar ways.



With the last, and the much-anticipated, season 8 paving its way to our TV screens, people can't contain their exhilaration. But are you someone who falls into the minority that hasn't been keeping up with the series? Well, it's your time to steer clear from the cluelessness by getting your GOT facts on point.



HBO's award-winning fantasy series has many details, locations, names, plots and subplots, which one needs to be aware of. It is created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and is a one-of-a-kind adaptation of the fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin. It is one of the most commercially successful and yet critically acclaimed series, which revolves around the world made of four continents. The major events, however, take place between two of them, Westeros, also known as the seven kingdoms and Essos, with a solid inclination towards Westeros. The seasons here are two, summers and winters, which last for aeons of years respectively. Hence, this explains "winter is coming" being quoted copious times.



The lingo:

Every show has a typical lingo that becomes a part of the fans' vocabulary. Now that we have already deciphered the significance of the phrase, 'winter is coming', let's delve into other phrases that one needs to be familiar with in order to comprehend the show better.



The Wall





The Wall, an imperative location that has history attached to it. About 8,000 years ago, there was a winter known as 'The Long Night'. Using magic and labour, the wall was put in place in order to keep the White Walkers at bay.



The Night's Watch

The Night's Watch came into existence thousands of years ago, after The Long Night to guard the Wall and keep White Walkers out. Since it was a long time ago, people started to believe that white walkers are a myth but the Night's Watch remained. It is symbolised with the colour black and joining the Night's Watch is called 'taking the black'. The Night's Watch has an interesting set of people, the ones who join by choice and others who are given the option to join rather than die.



White Walkers





These are the creatures against whom the Night's Watch stood. These were the white walkers who killed and brought back the dead as 'wights' to expand their army. Wights are the reanimated dead brought back and controlled by the white walkers.



King's Landing

King's Landing is the capital of the Seven Kingdoms where the iron throne prevails. The King lives here and the capital is highly populated.



Wildlings





Wildlings are a savage group of people who believe in being free rather than being ruled. They mostly live north of the Wall and when they find their way across, it usually results in them killing, stealing, and raping. The Night's Watch also protects the kingdoms against the wildings.



Houses

During the show, a lot has been said and done in the wake of keeping one's lineage relevant and supreme. Let's find out the major houses and the families of the show before you get into their complexities while watching the show.

House Stark





They are one of the best families in the entire series. They rule the north and Winterfell is their ancestral home and seat of power. It is also the coldest region of the seven kingdoms and without spilling any beans, let's just say their niceness didn't land them in the best situation. The characters who are a part of this house are Ned Stark, his wife Catelyn Stark, their five children, Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran and Rickon and a bastard, Jon Snow.

House Lannister





The Lannisters are as selfish as they are rich. The golden-haired house who ruled Westeros previously try and keep family above all. Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion are the children of Tywin Lannister, and Joffrey, Myrcella and Tommen are Cersei's children with brother Jaime. Creepy, right?

House Baratheon





This is the ruling house with King Robert Baratheon sitting on the much-coveted Iron Throne of Westeros. This was a result of an epic war referred to as Robert's Rebellion during which he made his way to the throne and dethroned a few of the biggest rulers. Robert had many children, but all of them were assassinated on King Joffrey's orders. Gendry is the only remaining Baratheon heir but is thought to be dead by the Lannisters.

House Targaryen





The virtually extinct royal family who once ruled Westeros through fire and blood. Originally hailing from a now-ruined civilisation called Valyria, the Targaryens were known for their mystical connection to dragons and magic. Daenerys and Viserys Targaryen are the two remaining characters, which will be seen at the beginning of the show.

The list of noble houses, small houses, and small folk is endless. The series features gigantic walls and white walkers, people who return from the dead, dire wolves and dragons. With all these pre-compiled notes, you are ready, just in time to binge through the seven seasons before the premiere of season 8. Game of Thrones, Season1-7 and Season 8, airs on Star World in India.

