Game of Thrones 8: Jon-Daenerys, Arya, Cersei are set to fight for the last time

hollywood

Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer was released on Tuesday by the HBO team, and the show will premiere on April 14

HBO on Tuesday finally released the first full trailer of Game of Thrones Season 8. GoT fans couldn't stop discussing it all over again on social media as soon as the two-minute-video dropped in. From GoT characters to fan clubs, everyone is excited for the final battle of the seven kingdoms, and to sum it all, this is going to be a great fight one could ever encounter.

The opening scene of the trailer, where we see Arya afraid and running away from her imminent death, but as everyone says it, 'not today' she manages to ditch this once again, we hope. But her promise to kill down her enemies and win the battle, just the way her father thought about, it's going to happen! She is heard saying, "I know death, it's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one."

Dragons flying, army marching, and of course, Cersei waiting for this one to be the final call of the iron throne, the audience also witnessed bewildered Sansa, John Snow and Daenerys Targaryen going towards the awaiting dragons, and, Jamie Lannister is back and how.

But what has left everyone enthralled is the final cut. Is that a night king or one of the creatures from the stories Stark family has heard so far? Only time will tell. Till then, watch the first trailer of Game Of Thrones Season 8.

Also read: George R.R. Martin turned down Game Of Thrones cameo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates