(From left) Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and Varun Dhawan

Troops assemble at NDA, for the third schedule

The third schedule of Border 2 has kicked off at the National Defence Academy in Pune, uniting stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty for a film that celebrates valour and sacrifice. Sunny took to his social media handle and wrote, “When all ‘Forces’ Come together!” Diljit, who recently joined the shoot, dropped a light-hearted BTS reel on Instagram with the caption, “Border 2 ke set se sandese aate hai,” giving fans a humorous peek into life on set with his signature Punjabi charm. The film is helmed by Anurag Singh, who previously directed Akshay Kumar-led Kesari in 2019. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta. Touted as a monumental tale of patriotism, Border 2 aims to honour the indomitable spirit of India’s armed forces while continuing the legacy of the 1997 classic, Border.

Back to black magic



(From left) Ajay Devgn and Jyotika in Shaitaan

Ajay Devgn’s film Shaitaan (2024) is reportedly set to be developed into a franchise following its box office success. The buzz is that Shaitaan 2 is scheduled for production in 2026, with Vikas Bahl returning as director on the horror drama . We have learnt that the sequel will explore new facets of black magic and shift its setting to Konkan, a region in Maharashtra where there are several local folklore, and superstitious beliefs to explore. Aamil Keeyan Khan, who wrote the first part, is said to be developing the sequel since last year and has nearly finished scripting it. Ajay is expected to start shooting for the film after Drishyam 3 and Golmaal 5, solidifying his position as the king of franchise films. He also has upcoming sequels, including Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Dhamaal 4.

No time to slow down



Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is keeping busy with new instalments — Welcome to the Jungle and Jolly LLB 3 — of his popular franchises.. While Welcome to the Jungle has been facing delays due to logistical challenges and scheduling issues among its star-studded ensemble cast, work is reportedly back on track with plans to resume filming soon. Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 3 sees Akshay unite with Arshad Warsi for the much-awaited courtroom drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor. The project is expected to be a blend of humor and social commentary. The actor recently confirmed that the film is inspired by real-life events. He also praised Arshad, describing him as an exceptionally warm and good-natured co-star. Both films are slated to arrive in cinemas this year.

First vlog post surgery



Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar shared her first vlog after undergoing a 14-hour surgery for stage two liver cancer. She recalled the moment she and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim received her diagnosis, saying, “When I saw the reports, I realised it was not okay. After that, I hugged Shoaib tightly and broke down.” She also talked about being away from her two-year-old son Ruhaan, saying, “One of the most difficult things was weaning off Ruhaan in one night.” Dipika is now recovering at home after being discharged from the hospital 11 days after surgery.

Maa ka mum rage dekha hai



Nysa Devgan and Kajol in Maa

The new song from Kajol’s upcoming movie Maa, Kali Shakti, released on Monday. The powerful anthem, sung by Usha Uthup, combines intense visuals, vermilion‑streaked dance and spiritual energy. In the track, the actor unleashes a fierce, goddess-like power and her daughter, Nysa Devgan, had a funny reaction to it. Sharing the song’s video on Instagram, Nysa wrote, “When she comes home from work and I’m still sleeping.” Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie is centred on a mother who channels the divine force of Goddess Kali to protect her child from evil. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 27.

How to ‘steal’ Karan Johar from Alia



(From left) Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi recently joked that she wants to “steal” Karan Johar from Alia Bhatt. In a podcast with Nayandeep Rakshit, Wamiqa said, “Because he has been her biggest supporter, and I think to have someone that powerful, talented and in that position — and to have that love that you share with that person, to have that person in your life — isn’t that a beautiful thing?” Wamiqa’s comment sparked reactions on Reddit, with some users referencing Aishwarya Rai’s past remarks about the filmmaker’s unbridled support for Alia. On the work front, Alia has Alpha and Love & War in her kitty, while Wamiqa will be seen in Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom.