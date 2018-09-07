Game Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to pay USD 2 million to ex-aide

hollywood

According to court documents, the arbitrator asked the Danish actor to pay USD 1.75 million plus nearly USD 225,000 in interest to Jill Littman, who managed him until he fired her in 2015

Game Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been ordered by an arbitrator to pay his former manager a whopping USD 2 million. According to court documents, the arbitrator asked the Danish actor to pay USD 1.75 million plus nearly USD 225,000 in interest to Jill Littman, who managed him until he fired her in 2015.

Coster-Waldau had terminated his relationship with the manager via an email, where he wrote, "I am nothing but grateful for our many years working together and the success we shared. And the reason I have decided to leave is not to go somewhere else, but to basically take control myself. Game of Thrones is coming to an end now." The severing of the relationship led to a dispute over commissions owed to Littman.

She claimed that while she was representing Coster-Waldau she was paid 10 per cent of his income, but the actor contended that there was an oral agreement for no post-termination commissions. The ruling ultimately went in favour of Littman, and Coster-Waldau now owes his former manager USD 2 million in earnings from Game Of Thrones and other revenue streams.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever