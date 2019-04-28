Game Review: Days Gone is about taking bad-guy strongholds and completing missions

sunday-mid-day

Zombie apocalypse is an overdone genre, so for Days Gone to pull it off, it would have to be exceptional. Does it manage to? Read to find out

Days Gone

Rating:

Developer: Bend Studio

Publisher: Sony

Platform: PS4

Price: PS4 Rs 3,999

The story of Days Gone takes place a few years after a global pandemic has wiped out most of the population and turned them into mindless creatures, like most typical zombie games. Except that in Days Gone, the zombies are called Freakers - not to be confused with the Rippers, a Freaker-worshiping group of humans also present in the game. Don't worry it's all explained well.

Freakers are fast, feral and mindless and they can be deadly if you meet enough of them, especially in the first few hours of the game. So, the only difference between a zombie and a freaker is speed. There are also different freaker types, but they are not that important.

The whole game is based in the Pacific Northwest of America and the landscape is done beautifully - nothing is safe-guarded and harm is around every corner. You could unsuspectingly ride off a steep cliff, or get caught in a marauders trap or worse, get attacked by Freakers or Runners (infected wolves). It can be annoying at the start, but we have grown to appreciate the fragility of the protagonist over time.

The developers, Bend Studio, have done a great job in blending music with FX and the environment. It sets the right mood, not to mention the jump scares got us every time.

On the whole, the gameplay is about riding around, taking bad-guy strongholds, crafting and completing missions. It is a typical open-world fare, and the game doesn't try to reinvent anything. However, it all works at a level you would expect. It is easy to follow missions; the controls are easy to learn; you can fast travel, provided there are no blocks, thanks to infestations, and there is enough fuel to get you there.

Days Gone also has enough dilemmas to make you feel you are part of the decision making process. Crafting is super simple and uncomplicated; you don't have to find a workbench and if you search enough, there are plenty of resources lying around.

The sneaking ability is useful and the game lets you be a maverick just as much as you could be a silent assassin. There is a good selection of weapons and you can modify weapons with things to make them work for you.

There are enough missions and side missions to keep you engaged for a long time. Not to mention, the upgrades and skill points make exploring with Deacon a worthwhile affair.

The only thing Days Gone needs is an engaging story. We found it hard to relate to the typical characters and storylines you will expect in an apocalypse game. There was nothing to set it apart. Deacon St John is also a terribly written protagonist, with no layers to him. The writing, the dialogues and the scenarios are just bland and the game takes itself too seriously. The writers are obviously big fans of the genre and that, unfortunately, has worked against them.

That said, Days Gone is fun to play. We wished the subject matter and the story lines were a little more refined. The game, however, delivers in the environment creating a feeling of constant panic and tension with music, sounds and jump scares. Is it the best zombie apocalypse game out there? No, but it is refined enough for most enthusiasts of the genre to enjoy. If you love zombies, there is a good chance you will like this game despite its flaws.

