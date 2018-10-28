Game Review: Lego DC Super-Villains is for DC and lego fans lovers

sunday-mid-day

Lego DC Super-Villains pulls out all the stops to make something DC and Lego fans will love

Tt games is the master of Lego. These games seriously deserve their own genre, because there is nothing like them in the market. They follow a particular pattern, tone and even the same gameplay. The best of the Lego titles always feature a good story, great voice acting and lots of humour. Lego DC Super-Villains ticks all those boxes. The game begins by having you create a villainous character that will represent you — I took the opportunity to create a Spiderman-esque character within the limitations of the game.

Once you are done with your character creation, the story then sends you down a roller-coaster, where an alternate reality Justice League clone called Justice Syndicate replaces them to help Darkseid achieve his ultimate goal — forcing the super-villains to become the heroes that save the Earth. Yes, the crux of the plot sounds a lot like Suicide Squad, but this is done right, and the tone and gags just work here.

Not to mention there is a lot of voice talent behind the characters. Fans will recognise many of the voice acting names on IMDB, like Kevin Conroy who has voiced Batman many times on TV, or Tara Strong who is the voice of Harley Quinn. In between all of this comic world royalty, my character does not seem to like to talk as much — he just lurked around as others talked around him, during key scenes.

As for the gameplay, it was typical Lego fare, break, rebuild, and use the special abilities of your squad to operate certain contraptions. It is not too difficult or challenging and I often found myself just trying to finish the level so that I could watch the next part of the story. Driving, though, fun is marred by choppy controls that are amplified in smaller and the larger vehicles.

However, the ability to summon vehicles at will was nice. As with any typical Lego game, it does have its share of inherited problems like the lack of camera control and the inability to predict who is selected when you press triangle on the PS4 controller.

Overall, DC Super-Villains is still a fun game with typical Lego puzzles and play. It is kept fresh with some decent plot twists, excellent dialogues and voice acting. It is perfect to play co-op with friends or your kids.

Rating: 4/5

Developer: TT Games

Publisher: Warner Bros

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Price: PC: Rs 1,299; PS4/XBO: Rs 2,999

