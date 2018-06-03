Gaming: Dark Souls, Again

Classic Dark Souls gets a modern updated remake, but content-wise, there's no new additions

Dark Souls is one of those games that will have your heart racing with excitement and cowering in fear at the same time. It introduced a new way of playing a game where death was inevitable and what you learnt from it was important. Play this again and you are reminded again what it means to persevere and discover those tiny flaws to defeat even the most difficult enemies.

The plot is still wafer thin, it starts off giving you a background about the world that began with immortal dragons, until fire appeared and, along with it, Lord Souls. The Lord Souls bestowed power on their wielders and allowed them to defeat the dragons. Over time, the flame of the fire has died down and only embers remain, with it the undead arise. You play one of the cursed undead, forever doomed to arise from the dead. The game then on just has you defeating one foe to move on to the next one. Though there are huge discussion threads online about the hidden story in Dark Souls, it mostly seems like they are looking for something that isn't there. This doesn't make the game bad, it just has a different focus and it does what it does well.

The remaster has bought in new textures and 60FPS gaming to the consoles. For a game that was originally released on the previous generation of consoles, this one looks really good. The cutscenes are still a little low-textured but they are few, the game rather focuses on in-game content all of which have greatly benefited from the update. There are a few texture issues here and there, but overall the game looks better than it ever did. It also seems to play a lot smoother than the original. Don't go expecting the game to be a walk in the park though — this game is still as brutal as ever. You will die over and over and over again, but at least this time it will because you were not doing a good job rather than the game glitching, which we think is a win.

Unfortunately, the game is just Dark Souls with all its DLCs and if you have played the game before and completed all the additional content, there is nothing new here. Everything is exactly the same. If you are one of those gamers who are dying for punishment and love playing this game over and over again, it makes more sense to get the new remastered version.

Dark Souls Remastered

Rating: 4/5

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX,

Price: PC Rs 1,199

PS4/XBOX Rs 2,499

