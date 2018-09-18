Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Andheri Cha Raja in different avatars

ganesh-chaturthi

The Andheri Cha Raja Ganesh pandal is well known for its unique themes and most frequented by Bollywood celebrities

The different avatars of Andheri Cha Raja

Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, Andheri revealed the first look of Andheri Cha Raja on September 12, 2018 in Mumbai. Andheri Cha Raja is also referred as the Lalbaugh Cha Raja of the Mumbai suburbs. The Andheri Cha Raja is known as the 'Navshala Pavnara Andheri Cha Raja' which means that idol fulfils the wishes of its devotees. The Andheri Cha Raja mandal was established way back in in 1966 by the workers of Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd.

Every year the beautiful decorations and the unique themes of the Andheri Cha Raja pandal attracts a huge crowd of devotees from across the city and state of Maharashtra. What makes this Ganpati idol different from the rest is that it is immersed after 16 days instead of the usual 10th day for other Ganpati idols.

Several Bollywood movie stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty family, Ravina Tandon, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Alka Yagnik, and Bappi Lahiri frequent the pandal during the Ganesh festival. Several political leaders also visit the pandal to seek blessings from Andheri Cha Raja.

Andheri Cha Raja mandal comprises more than 600 volunteers. The mandal is headed by Chairman Keshav Tondvalkar, secretary Vijay Sawant and Pramukha Margadarshak Yeshodhar Padmakar Phanse. Darmesh Shah and Prashil are in charge of the art direction.

This year, the Ganesh idol at Andheri Cha Raja will be seen in different appearances every day during the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Andheri Cha Raja: Day 1 to day 6



Andheri Cha Raja was decked up in a shining yellow dhoti on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival



Andheri Cha Raja was seen in the hues of dark green dhoti on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival





Andheri Cha Raja majestically seated atop the pedestal in a beautiful red dhoti on the third day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival was a sight to behold



Andheri Cha Raja was decked up in a sky blue dhoti on the fourth day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival



Andheri Cha Raja was seen in a vibrant green dhoti on the fifth day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival



Dressed in a light green dhoti on the sixth day, Andheri Cha Raja was a visual treat to the devotees





Television actress Aishwarya Sakhuja visited Andheri Cha Raja to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha





Marathi Big Boss Season 1 contestant and popular actress Sai Lokur visited Andheri Cha Raja





Actress Harshita Bhatt too was seen visiting Andheri Cha Raja to seek blessings of Bappa





Actress Ihala Dhillion who is popular in Bollywood and Punjbai films was also seen paying her respectsto Andheri Cha Raja during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival

