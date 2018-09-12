Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Galli 'Mumbai Cha Raja' First Look Unveiled In Mumbai

ganesh-chaturthi

As Mumbaikars gear up for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi beginning September 13, the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja first look was showcased today in Mumbai

Ganesh Galli Cha Raja 2018. Pic credit/Atul Kamble

With less than 48 hours to go for Ganesh Chaturthi festival to begin, the first look of one of Mumbai's most famous and one of the oldest Sarvajanik Ganpatis, Ganesh Galli Cha Raja also popularly known as 'Mumbai Cha Raja' was unveiled today. This year the Ganesh Ganesh Galli Cha Raja Idol enters its 91st year. The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is visited by thousands and lakhs of devotees every day during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

About Ganesh Galli Cha Raja:

Ganesh Galli cha Raja also called as 'Mumbaicha Raja' is one of the oldest and one of the most renowned Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. Founded in 1928, the Ganesh Galli pandal will be celebrating its 91st Ganpati festival this year. Interestingly, it is just a few lanes away from the most popular pandal in Mumbai, Lalbaug Cha Raja. The Ganesh Galli pandal is well known for its unique themes which are often a replica of popular temples of India. Mumbaicha Raja is also one of the oldest Ganpati pandals in Lalbaug.

Address: 1, Ganesh Lane, Lal Baug, Parel

How to reach: Nearest station is Chinchpokli and Curry Road stations. If you are on the Western Railway route then Lower Parel station is your best bet. The pandal is also accessible via BEST buses, taxis and private vehicles.

