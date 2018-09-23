Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan photos, videos and more

ganesh-chaturthi

As Mumbaikars bid adieu to Lalbaugcha Raja, catch all the photos of the visarjan process here

Lalbaugcha Raja immersion procession started in the morning at Lalbaug, Parel. All Pictures/Satej Shinde

Mumbai's most famous Ganesh idol Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan procession started today morning at Lalbaug. Lalbaugcha Raja was founded by the 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug back in 1934 at the Lalbaug market. Lalbaugcha Raja often has a large turnout since this idol of Lord Ganesha is considered 'Navsacha Ganpati', which means the fulfiller of all wishes. The Kamble family, who have a workshop, Kambli Arts, in Lalbaug has organised the Lalbaugcha Raja for the past 8 decades.

Ratnakar Kambli first began the organising of the Ganesh idol in 1935, but after he passed away in 1952, it was his oldest son Venkatesh who took his place. Currently, it is the family head Ratnakar Kambli who has taken over. Kambli arts first creates the Ganesh Chaturthi idol at the workshop, after which it is assembled and painted at the pandal at Lalbaug. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol is about 20 feet tall.

The procession of Lalbaugcha Raja takes the following route: Bharat Mata Theater, Sane Guruji Marg, Byculla Railway Station, Clare Road, Nagpada, Dunkan Road, Don Taki, Sant Sena Maharaj Marg (Kumbharwada), Suthar Gully, Madhav Baug, C.P. Tank, V.P. Road, Opera House, Girgaum Chowpatty. The immersion of Mumbai's most famous idol happens at 8 am the next morning, using a special raft.

Here are a few glimpses of the visarjan process of 'Lalbaugcha Raja':



The different avatars of Lalbaugcha Raja over the course of the 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi



The idol of Lalbaugcha Raja left for its final journey from Lalbaug, Parel in the morning around 11 am amidst heavy police bandobast



Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan procession reaches under the Lalbaug flyover bridge as devotees seek blessings of Lord Ganesha



Thousands of devotees are seen following the final journey of Lalbaugcha Raja as Mumbai bids adieu to Lord Ganesha on the eve of Anant Chaturthi



Lalbaugcha Raja gets the flower shower as the procession moves out of the Lalbaug area. Thousands of devotees of Lord Ganesha are seen celebrating Ganesh visarjan with great pomp and fervour



Twitter user Jaydeep Ghosh shared this picture and captioned: Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Yaa

An Instagram user has also shared the video of the visarjan procession of 'Lalbaugcha Raja'

View this post on Instagram #lalbagh #mumbai A post shared by Shubham Deshmukh (@shubham_deshmukh0) onSep 23, 2018 at 1:50am PDT

Here's a live coverage of the visarjan procession of 'Lalbaugcha Raja':

