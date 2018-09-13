Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Mumbai Police out in full strength to give safe welcome to Bappa

ganesh-chaturthi

Over the next 11 days, Mumbai Police force will not only undertake several nakabandi and bandobast preparations, but will also seal off 53 roads to all vehicles, to ensure the safety of Ganeshotsav processions

All 52,000 men and women of the Mumbai police will be out in full force starting today until the morning of September 24, to protect devotees during Moharram and Ganeshotsav. Over the next 11 days, the police force will not only undertake several nakabandi and bandobast preparations, but will also seal off 53 roads to all vehicles, to ensure the safety of processions.

While Moharram began yesterday and will conclude on September 21, Ganeshotsav begins today and will come to an end on September 24. Weekly days off have been cancelled for the entire police department. Along with cops from the local police stations, the Local Armed Police, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Police, Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Civil Defence force will be deployed across the city. 11 DCP-level officers and more than 80 others will be deployed for the security of Parel's Lalbaugcha Raja alone.

Traffic arrangements

Five traffic police control rooms have been set up at important immersion spots — Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Bada Masjid in Bandra, Juhu Chowpatty and Ganesh Ghat in Powai. Approximately 3,161 traffic officers and 1,570 traffic wardens will regulate traffic flow on the ground, as well monitor movement from watch towers.

Immersive security

On the days of visarjan, additional bandobast will be deployed with the help of 50 officers from outstation police stations, 520 Home Guards, 500 Civil Defence volunteers, along with a company of Rapid Action Force. The Main QRT and Regional QRT hit teams have also been kept on standby. NCC cadets and Coast Guard volunteers will also be deployed during the festivities.

Cops will keep an eye on celebrations via 5,000 CCTV cameras installed across the city. To help missing persons and children, help centres will be set up at various spots. First aid, medical centres and other facilities will be provided at Girgaum Chowpatty and 162 Ganpati immersion points.

Cops have also sought help from swimmers, the Coast Guard and life guards to avoid any drownings. Boats and launches will be provided by local police stations and the Navy to prevent devotees from entering deep water at Chowpatty. In light of visarjan, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed in on September 14 (Friday), 17 (Monday), 19 (Wednesday) and 23 (Sunday), from 12 am to 6 am.

52K No. of cops out on duty

5K No. of CCTV cameras for surveillance

6.4K Sarvjanik Ganapti Mandals in city

1.5 lakh Households with Ganpati idols

162 No. of visarjan points

53 No. of roads that will be blocked

11 No. of days routes will be diverted

56 No. of roads with one-way movement

99 No. of spots with parking restrictions

List of closed roads (not subbed) Closed roads

South Mumbai

1. Nathalal Parekh Marg – closed from Badhwar Park to Indu Clinic (Colaba)

2. Jeenabhai Mulji Rathod Marg – closed from Shivdas Chapsi Marg to P. Dmello Road (Pydhonie)

Kalbadevi Traffic Division

3. Jagannath Shanker Sheth Road will be closed from Princess Street to Portuguese Church.

4. V.P.Road will be closed from C.P.Tank circle to Bhalchandra Company.

5. B.J. road will be closed from J.S.S. Road to M.K.Road.

6. R.R.Road will be closed from Charni Road Station to Portuguese Church upto Prathana samaj.

7. C.P. Tank Road will be closed from Madhav Baug to C.P. Tank Circle.

8. 2nd Kumbharwada Road will be totally closed.

9. Sant Sena Marg will be totally closed.

10. 2nd Sutar Galli will be totally closed.

11. Nanubhai Desai Road will be totally closed.

Malbar Hill

12. V. P. Road will be closed from Cawasji Patel Tank to S.V.P. Road junction and its Jn. with Dr.

Bhadkamkar Marg ( Lamington Road).

13. Jagannath Shanker Sheth Marg (Girgaum Road) will be closed from Princess Street Junction to S.V.P. Road Junction. (Opera House).

14. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg (Sandhurst Road) will be closed from its junction with Dr. N.A. Purandare Marg (Marine Drive) to its junction with Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) and further upto its junction with Raja Ram Mohan Rai Marg (Prarthana Samaj).

Tardeo

15. Pandita Ramabai Marg will be closed from its junction with Dr. N.A. Purandare Marg to Nyaymurti Sitaram Patkar Marg (Hughes Road).

Byculla

16. Dr. B. A. Road will be closed for traffic from its junction with Bharatmata to Bawala Compound (D. K. Road junction)

17. Dr. S. S. Rao Road will be closed for traffic from its junction with Gopal Naik Chauk (Shirsagar Hotel) to Lalbaug Police Chowky.

18. Dattaram Lad Marg will be closed for traffic from Chinchpokali Bridge to Shravan Yashawant Chowk, Kala Chowky.

19. Sane Guruji Marg will be closed from Sant Jaganade Chowk/Gas Company Junction to Arthar Road Naka

Bhoiwada

20. Dr. E. Borges Marg will be closed from Dr. B.A Road, Suparibaug junction to Palav

21. Jerbhai Wadia Road will be closed from Parel T.T to G.D Ambekar Marg towards Mane Master Chowk.

Dadar

22. Ranade Road will be closed from its junction with N.C. Kelkar Road to its junction with Veer Savarkar Marg and towards Chaityabhumi.

23. Shivaji Park Road No. 3 will be closed from its junction with Gokhale Road (North) to its junction with Nyaymurti Ranade Road.

24. Shivaji Park Road No. 4 will be closed from its junction with Gokhale Road (North) to its junction. with Shivaji Park Road No. 3. its junction. with Keluskar Road (South & North). junction with Keluskar Road (North).

25. Keluskar Marg will be closed from its junction with Gokhale Road (North) to

26. Keluskar Marg (South) will be closed from its junction with Veer Savarkar Marg to its

27. Keluskar Marg (North) will be closed from its junction with Veer Savarkar Marg to its junction with Keluskar Road (South).

28. N. C. Kelkar Marg will be closed from Kabutarkhana to Gadkari Chowk.

29. M. B. Raut Marg - Shivaji Park will be closed from its junction with S.V.s Road (Cadel Road) and Shivaji Park Road No. 2

Matunga

30. Tilak Bridge will be closed from Khodadad Circle (Dadar T.T) to Kotwal Garden.

Chembur

31. Hemu Kalani Marg will be closed from its junction with Umarshi Bappa Jn. to Vasant Park Junction.

32. Gidwani Marg will be closed from Golf Club to Zama Chowk and further to Chembur Naka.

Trombay

33. Ghatlagaon will be closed from Subhash Nagar Road to Ghatlagaon Ganesh immersion point.

Ghatkopar

34. L. B. S. Marg, Kurla (W) North bound will be closed from Kurla Depot Junction to Ghatkopar Link Road Junction.

Mulund

35. Bhattipada Marg, Bhandup (W) will be closed from its junction of Jangal Mangal Road to its junction with LBS Marg. Society.

36. Jangal Mangal Marg, Bhandup will be closed from Laxmi Hotel to Sarvoday Nagar Junction to Ambedkar Chowk to its Junction with LBS Marg.

37. Din Dayal Updhyaya, Marg (Dumping Road) Mulund (W) will be closed from Modela

38. Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, Mulund (W) north bound will be closed from Modela Light Signal Junction to Toll Naka. South bound will be used for both way traffic.

39. Jangal Mangal Road from its junction with Tembi Pada Road junction will be closed up Shivaji Talav.

40. Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg from its junction with Tank Road junction will be closed for Shivaji Talav.

41 Sarvoday Nagar. Jangal Mangal road will be closed till Shivaji Talao

Santacruz

42. Link Road, South bound will be closed from its junction with Santacruz Police Station to Khar Telephone junction.

43. Tagor Road, North bound will be closed from Archana Building to Juhu Road with Juhu Society Store for left turn.

44. Juhu Road, North bound will be closed from its junction with Santacruz Police Station to Link Road from Gazadarbandh junction to Gazadar Road and from Koliwada junction to

Koliwada and South bound will be closed from Rizavi college to Gazadarbandh,

45. Juhu Tara Road will be closed for west side traffic from its junction with Kishor Kumar Ganguli Road and West bound will be closed from Kishor Kumar Ganguli Road to Royal Hotel Junction.

46. Shamrao Parulekar Marg, VIle Parle (W) will be closed from Indravadan Oza Marg to Vaikunthlal Mehta Marg, except BEST buses going towards North.

47. Janardhan Mahtre Road will be closed from Juhu upto Moragaon.

Dindoshi

48. Arey Colony Road will be closed from Unit No.2 to Unit No.3 to Aarey Talavand from Unit No.16 to Aarey Talav.

Kandivali

49. S.V.ROAD, M. G. Road, Kandivali (W) will be closed from its junction with Bobby Shoping Center to its junction with Datta Mandir Road from West to East. D.N.NAGAR

50. Caesar Road (Andheri-West) will be closed from its junction with Jai Prakash Road to its Junction with S.V.Road for East bond traffic.

51. J.P.Road will be closed from Ganga Bhavan junction to Sagar Kutir for South bond traffic.

52. Panch Marg will be closed from Vateshwar Mandir of J.P.Road, fisheries University Road To Ganga Bhavan on Fisheries University Road.

53. Lokmanya Tilak Marg closed from Link Road junction to Bhbhai Naka

