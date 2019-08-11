Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: First look of 'Khetwadi Cha Raja' unveiled In Mumbai
As Mumbaikars gear up for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi beginning September 2, citizens got a glimpse of the first look of Khetwadi Cha Raja while it was taken for procession today from a workshop in Lalbaug
With less than a month to go for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities to begin, citizens in Mumbai got the first glimpse of one of Mumbai's most famous and one of the oldest Ganesh pandals - Khetwadi Cha Raja today. The Khetwadi Cha Raja, which was established way back in the year 1959, is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon, Mumbai.
Khetwadi Cha Raja being taken to its pandal from Lalbaug, Parel as citizens prep for Ganesh Chaturthi festival
In the year 2000, the Khetwadi Cha Raja rose to fame for its 40-foot tall Ganesh idol. There are about 13 lanes in the Khetwadi area situated in Girgaon and a Ganesh pandal is seen in almost every lane. However, the Ganesh pandal in the 12th lane, which is the Khetwadi cha Raja, is said to be the most popular among all of them.
Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Pune's most popular 'Manacha Ganpati' that you must visit
The Khetwadi Cha Raja is visited by thousands of devotees every day during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. Today, August 11, 2019, marks the first day where most popular Ganesh Idols leave from the workshop towards their pandals.
The Khetwadi Cha Raja is said to be one of the most popular Ganesh Idols in Mumbai
The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is also called Ganapati, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra. Mumbaikars look forward to celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with much fervour and energy as the idols of Ganesh are placed in homes, pandals and housing societies for a period of ten days.
During the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees in large numbers from all walks of life enjoy the festivities by participating in daily Aartis (a ritual of praying), relishing festival sweets such as modaks and ladoos and visiting Ganesh pandals to catch a glimpse of their favourite Ganesh idols.
See Photos: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: A ride through the popular Ganesh idols of Khetwadi
Tejukaya Cha Raja, Ganesh Galli cha Raja, Andheri Cha Raja, Parel Cha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Raja are some of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai that one should consider visiting. In Mumbai, Lalbaug, Parel is considered to be the centre of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and workshops in Mumbai.
Come, September, the chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' will be heard from almost every nook and corner of the city during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Address: 12th Lane Khetwadi, Girgaon
How to reach: Nearest stations are Charni Road and Sandhurst Road railway stations. The pandal is also accessible by road public transports
Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Tracing the evolution of Ganpati idols sans 1893
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Ganpati idols are being taken to pandals in the city of Mumbai. Pic/Sameer Markande
-
In this file photo, a huge Ganpati idol is taken to its place of residence from a workshop in Lalbaugh, Parel as devotees get the first glimpse of their favourite Bappa
-
Besides huge idols, there were colourful and unique Ganpati idols too that were on their way to the Ganpati pandals
-
With their favourite Bappa on his way, how could devotees not celebrate? A group of young girls and devotees of Bappa are seen performing Lezim, which is a folk dance form of Maharashtra as a young boy poses as Lord Ganesha
-
A young devotee is seen taking the blessings of Lord Ganesha's Vahan the mouse who is seen holding Ganesha's favourite sweet - modak in his hands
-
As the idols move towards their destination, ongoing devotees are seen clicking pictures and capturing the first look of Lord Ganesha on their phones and cameras
-
A young girl is seen capturing the huge idol of Lord Ganesha on her phone from her balcony as senior citizens take refuge from the scorching sun to get a glimpse of the Ganpati idols
-
The huge Ganpati idols were taken from the workshop in Lalbaugh, Parel with much fervour as the air was filled with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'
-
In this file photo, huge Ganpati idols are seen in the procession on their way to their pandal. The Ganpatis are seen seated above a bear and a tortoise as the devotees lead the way to the pandals
-
A gang of young boys and girls from the Dhol Tasha Pathak are seen moving in tandem with one another as they play the drums marking the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2018
-
Devotees dancing to the beats of Dhol Tasha music is a common sight to look forward to during Ganesh Chaturthi.
In the file photo, a group of Dhol Tasha Pathak are seen beating the drums in tandem as the play the tunes of Ganpati music as Bappa makes his way to the pandal
-
A huge standing idol of Lord Ganesha makes its way through the busy street of Mumbai roads amidst the buses and cars as the Idol stands strong and tall with his father Lord Shiva standing behind him as his pillar of strength
-
A devotee of Lord Ganesha is seen covering the huge Ganpati idol as rain gods play a spoilsport during the procession of the Ganpati celebration in Mumbai
-
Huge Idols of Lord Ganesha were greeted by devotees and travelers alike as on their way to the pandals
-
Two bike-borne devotees of Lord Ganesha are seen displaying a flag of Shivaji Maharaj and leading the way as the huge Ganpati Idol makes its way to the pandal in the backdrop on a busy road
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 more than 40 Ganesh idols were taken to their respective pandals in Mumbai in September 2018. The Ganpati Idols were transported to different pandals from Lalbaugh, Parel which is known to be the centre of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and workshops in Mumbai. All Pictures/Ashish Raje
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar take blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja