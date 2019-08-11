Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: First look of 'Khetwadi Cha Raja' unveiled In Mumbai

festivals

As Mumbaikars gear up for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi beginning September 2, citizens got a glimpse of the first look of Khetwadi Cha Raja while it was taken for procession today from a workshop in Lalbaug

Khetwadi Cha Raja being taken in a procession through the streets of Lalbaugh to its pandal in Grant Road. All Pictures/Atul Kamble

With less than a month to go for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities to begin, citizens in Mumbai got the first glimpse of one of Mumbai's most famous and one of the oldest Ganesh pandals - Khetwadi Cha Raja today. The Khetwadi Cha Raja, which was established way back in the year 1959, is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon, Mumbai.



Khetwadi Cha Raja being taken to its pandal from Lalbaug, Parel as citizens prep for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

In the year 2000, the Khetwadi Cha Raja rose to fame for its 40-foot tall Ganesh idol. There are about 13 lanes in the Khetwadi area situated in Girgaon and a Ganesh pandal is seen in almost every lane. However, the Ganesh pandal in the 12th lane, which is the Khetwadi cha Raja, is said to be the most popular among all of them.

The Khetwadi Cha Raja is visited by thousands of devotees every day during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. Today, August 11, 2019, marks the first day where most popular Ganesh Idols leave from the workshop towards their pandals.



The Khetwadi Cha Raja is said to be one of the most popular Ganesh Idols in Mumbai

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is also called Ganapati, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra. Mumbaikars look forward to celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with much fervour and energy as the idols of Ganesh are placed in homes, pandals and housing societies for a period of ten days.

During the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees in large numbers from all walks of life enjoy the festivities by participating in daily Aartis (a ritual of praying), relishing festival sweets such as modaks and ladoos and visiting Ganesh pandals to catch a glimpse of their favourite Ganesh idols.

Tejukaya Cha Raja, Ganesh Galli cha Raja, Andheri Cha Raja, Parel Cha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Raja are some of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai that one should consider visiting. In Mumbai, Lalbaug, Parel is considered to be the centre of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and workshops in Mumbai.

Come, September, the chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' will be heard from almost every nook and corner of the city during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Address: 12th Lane Khetwadi, Girgaon

How to reach: Nearest stations are Charni Road and Sandhurst Road railway stations. The pandal is also accessible by road public transports

