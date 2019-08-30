Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganpati Bappa Morya! Lalbaugcharaja first-look revealed

ganesh-chaturthi

Lalbaugcharaja is also known as Navsacha Ganpati which means someone who fulfils all your wishes

The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2019. Image courtesy: Manjeet Thakur

The Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Lalbaugcha Raja first look was unveiled today. Mumbaikars were given a visual treat to Lalbaughcha Raja on August 30, 2019. This year, the theme of Lalbaughcha Raja is Chandrayaan 2.

While Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in Mumbai, Lalbaugcharaja is the most awaited Ganpati pandal. The Lalbaughcha Raja pandal was founded in the year 1934 and it witnesses a stream of devotees during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.



All Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Lalbaugcharaja is also known as Navsacha Ganpati which means someone who fulfils all your wishes and hence it is one of the most visited pandals in the city during Ganeshotsav. A list of VIPs, industrialists and Bollywood celebrities including Mukesh Ambani and family, Amitabh Bachchan and family usually visit this pandal. The queues are long and the wait can be as long as 15 hours. The idol which is worshipped for 10 days is immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaum Chowpatty on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. It is the last idol which is immersed the next day at 8 am.

Also read: Blowing the Lord's trumpet



All Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

The Kamble family in Lalbaug has been organising the Lalbaugcha Raja for the past eight decades during Ganesh Chaturthi. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol is about 20 feet tall. The pandal is at Putlabai Chawl, next to Lalbaug Police Station in Lalbaug market. It is accessible from Dadar, Parel, Chinchpokli, Byculla and Currey Road. It can also be accessed via BEST buses, taxis and private vehicles.



Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mandals in Mumbai vow to go green