Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganpati Bappa Morya! Lalbaugcharaja first-look revealed
The Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Lalbaugcha Raja first look was unveiled today. Mumbaikars were given a visual treat to Lalbaughcha Raja on August 30, 2019. This year, the theme of Lalbaughcha Raja is Chandrayaan 2.
While Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in Mumbai, Lalbaugcharaja is the most awaited Ganpati pandal. The Lalbaughcha Raja pandal was founded in the year 1934 and it witnesses a stream of devotees during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
All Pics/Pradeep Dhivar
Lalbaugcharaja is also known as Navsacha Ganpati which means someone who fulfils all your wishes and hence it is one of the most visited pandals in the city during Ganeshotsav. A list of VIPs, industrialists and Bollywood celebrities including Mukesh Ambani and family, Amitabh Bachchan and family usually visit this pandal. The queues are long and the wait can be as long as 15 hours. The idol which is worshipped for 10 days is immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaum Chowpatty on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. It is the last idol which is immersed the next day at 8 am.
All Pics/Pradeep Dhivar
The Kamble family in Lalbaug has been organising the Lalbaugcha Raja for the past eight decades during Ganesh Chaturthi. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol is about 20 feet tall. The pandal is at Putlabai Chawl, next to Lalbaug Police Station in Lalbaug market. It is accessible from Dadar, Parel, Chinchpokli, Byculla and Currey Road. It can also be accessed via BEST buses, taxis and private vehicles.
In picture: The first look of the idol of the famous Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesha Idol after installation ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Lalbaugh in Mumbai on September 11, 2018. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol history goes way back to the 1930s.
In 1932, the Lalbaugh market shut down and the vendors had to move to the streets to sell. They made a vow to Lord Ganesha that they would set up a Ganesh pandal if the marketplace was returned to them. When the vendors finally got a permanent place in Lalbaug market, they sought the permission of the locals to make it a place for Lord Ganesha. In 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was set up in Lalbaugh market and subsequently, they created their first Lord Ganesha idol.
During the 2017 Ganesh Utsav, of the total Rs 5.80 crore (Rs 58 million) tumbling out of the donation boxes, there were 110 notes of Rs 1,000 which was banned in November 2016, much to the shock of the organisers.
Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan is a procession that spans across almost 24 hours! While the visarjan begins at 10 or 11 am, it ends the next day around 9 am. The visarjan travels from Lalbaug to Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai
In 2016, the Lalbaugcha Raja was insured for a whopping Rs 51 crore! An additional Rs 15 crore was used under insurance policy for all the Lord Ganesha who ensure participation in visarjans across Mumbai. The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has over around 1.5 million devotees visiting on a daily basis throughout the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival. Lalbaughcha Raja is reportedly the most visited Ganpati Pandal in the world
Pic Courtesy/ mid-day reader Sanket
Ganesh Galli cha Raja also called as Mumbaicha Raja is one of the oldest and one of the most renowned Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. Founded in 1928, the Ganesh Galli pandal will be celebrating its 91st Ganpati festival this year. Interestingly, it is just a few lanes away from the most popular pandal in Mumbai, Lalbaug Cha Raja
A picture of Ganesh Galli 2018. Courtesy/ Ashish Rane
As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is all set to begin on September 13, the Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 first look was showcased in Mumbai. We have pictures
