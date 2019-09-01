Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbaikars welcome Ganesha as first-look of Khetwadicha Raja unveiled

ganesh-chaturthi

The Khetwadicha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in the city and was established way back in the year 1959

The first look of Khetwadi Cha Raja. All pics/Manjeet Thakur

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 is around the corner and all the prominent Ganpatis have been unveiled. Today, the first look for Khetwadicha Raja was also unveiled. This year, Khetwadicha Raja has been designed and decorated in a look like that of Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika'. The pandal has been designed to give a feel of 'Bajirao Mastani.'

The Khetwadicha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in the city and was established way back in the year 1959. Khetwadicha Raja rose to fame nearly 19 years ago when the Mandal built a 40-foot tall Ganesh idol.

The Khetwadi area, which is situated in Girgaon, Grant Road, has about 13 lanes and a Ganesh pandal is seen in almost every lane. However, the Ganesh pandal which is located in the 12th lane, also known as the Khetwadicha Raja, is said to be the most popular amongst them all.

Thousands of devotees throng to the pandal every year and many prominent personalities also visit Khetwadicha Raja. Khetwadicha Raja is a must-visit pandal and to go there, one can either reach Charni Road/Sandhurst road railway station and then opt for a taxi or BEST bus to the destination.

