Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Your guide to Khetwadi Cha Raja pandal in Mumbai
Khetwadi Cha Raja which is located in the 12th lane of Khetwdai area is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon
With over less than 10 days to go for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to begin, citizens in Mumbai have already started to prep for one of the most awaited festivals of the year. This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 2 and will end on September 12, 2019, after a 10-day long of activities.
Chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhcya varshi laukar yaa" (come soon next year) will soon fill the air as the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also called Ganpati festival, will be celebrated on a large scale in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra.
During the 10-day long festival, the idols of Lord Ganesha will take residence in homes, pandals and housing societies where they will be kept over a pedestal and will be decorated with lights. Thousands of devotees will throng to several popular pandals across the city. Tejukaya Cha Raja, Ganesh Galli cha Raja, Andheri Cha Raja, Parel Cha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Raja are some of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai and just like every year, this year too, they will witness a huge footfall.
Although the festival is all set to begin in a few days time, citizens in Mumbai were lucky enough to get the first glimpse of one of Mumbai's most famous and one of the oldest Ganesh pandals - Chinchpokli Cha Raja which is also called as Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. This year, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani will celebrate its centenary year this year.
The Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon, Mumbai and was established way back in 1959. Nearly 19 years ago, the Khetwadi Cha Raja rose to fame when the Khetwadi Cha Raja Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Mandal built a 40-foot tall Ganesh idol.
The Khetwadi area, which is situated in Girgaon, Grant Road has about 13 lanes and a Ganesh pandal is seen in almost every lane. However, the Ganesh pandal which is located in the 12th lane, also known as the Khetwadi cha Raja, is said to be the most popular among all of them.
Location:
The Khetwadi Cha Raja is located in the 12th lane of the Khetwadi area, Girgaon, Grant Road. While going there, devotees must note that there are 13 lanes in Khetwadi with every lane having its Ganesh idol. However, one must keep in mind that Khetwadi Cha Raja is situated in the 12th lane of Khetwadi and is also called as the 12th lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.
How to reach there:
If you are travelling by train, the nearest railway station for Khetwadi Cha Raja is Grant Road station on the Western line. Charni Road station is also an alternate option that one can take in order to visit Khetwadi Cha Raja. But, if you are planning to get down at Charni Road, then remember to take a taxi or a bus as the distance from the station to the Khetwadi pandal is about 15 minutes.
One can also visit the Khetwadi Cha Raja by BEST buses, cabs, own vehicles, and private cabs as well. BEST buses from Charni Road railway station are easily accessible and will take you to the Khetwadi Cha Raja Ganesh pandal.
Points to remember:
Khetwadi Cha Raja is located in Khetwadi which houses 12 more Ganesh idols besides Kahtwadi Cha Raja. The Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon and is visited by thousands of devotees every day during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. As a visitor, you must be careful and are advised to take care of your personal belongings.
Ganesh pandal: Khetwadi Cha Raja
Address: 12th Lane Khetwadi, Girgaon
How to reach: The nearest railway stations are Grant Road, Charni Road. The pandal is also accessible by road and public transports
In the Khetwadi area located in Girgaon, there are 13 lanes and a Ganesh pandal is seen in almost every lane, but the pandal in the 12th lane, which is also known as Khetwadi Cha Raja is said to be the most popular among all of them. In the file photo, one can see Khetwadicha Samrat in all its might and glory
The huge idol of Khetwadi Cha Maharaja is seen in all it's might at Khetwadi area in Girgaon
This unique Ganesh idol is located at the third cross lane of the Khetwadi. In the file photo, the unique Ganpati idol is seen showcasing the unique theme of the Sui Dhaaga's make in India concept
This unique three-face idol of Lord Ganesha is a major attraction in Khetwadi area. The three faced idol of Lord Ganesha is located at the 4th lane in the Khetwadi area
The idol of Lord Ganesha is seen carrying a trishul which is a weapon of Lord Shiva. The Ganpati idol is situated in the 5th lane of the Khetwadi area
This huge idol of Lord Ganesha is situated in the 6th lane of Khetwadi area. The idol of Lord Ganesha is seen seated on top of the Lotus
This beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha is located in the 6th lane of the Khetwadi area
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much fanfare in the 10th lane of the Khetwadi area. The Ganpati mandal over here is organised by Gopal Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal
This tall statue of Lord Ganesha is located in the 9th lane of the Khetwadi area. Popularly called as Khetwadi Cha Ganpati mandal is celebrating its 68th year this year
The Ganesh idol situated in the 12th lane is also known as Khetwadi Cha Ekvismukhi. The Khetwadi Cha Ekivismukhi is worth visiting because of its decoration and the unique idol of Lord Ganesha which has 21 faces
This huge idol of Lord Ganesha is situated in the Khetwadi area and is also known as Khetwadi Cha Lambodar
Khetwadi Cha Raja is the Ganpati Idol that is located at the Khambata Lane in Khetwadi. The idol of Lord Ganesha is seen seated on the top off a snake
The Ganesh idol of Khetwadi Vighnaharta Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav mandal is one of the oldest known Ganesh pandals in the city. Khetwadi Cha Vighnaharta is celebrating its 82nd year this time
The award-winning Khetwadi Cha Ganraj is considered to be one of the most spectacular Ganesh idols in Mumbai. The mandal was established way back in 1959 but found fame in 2000, when it made the highest Ganesh idol in Indian history, standing 40 feet tall. The idol is decked out in real gold jewelry and adorned with diamonds. The Ganesh idol is similar to that of Lalbaugcha Raja and is located in the 12th lane of the Khetwadi area. The mandal is celebrating its 60th year this year
Standing tall and proud is the Khetwadi Cha Maha Ganpati which has become a major attraction this year. Wondering why? Well, the Ganesh idol of over here is in the form of a Peshwa (The Peshwa's served as the subordinates to Raja Shivaji Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire)
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is in its full swing with much fervour and great pomp. Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon. In the Khetwadi area, there are 13 lanes and a Ganesh pandal is seen in almost every lane, but the pandal in the 12th lane, which is the Khetwadi Cha Raja is said to be the most popular among all of them. As the city graces to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha we take you on a joyful ride through the popular Ganpati idols of Khetwadi which is a centre of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. All pictures/ Hemant Belnekar
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 5 Ganpati Pandals You Must Visit in Mumbai