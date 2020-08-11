Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 190 Ganpati special trains put on hold

The railways is ready with a timetable for the special trains and is now waiting for the govt's greenlight. File pic/Suresh Karkera

The Maharashtra government on Monday evening requested the railways to hold back running of Ganapati special trains following limitations on quarantine facilities in the district. The railways have planned over 190 trains and kept timetable ready, but the new development had led to a pause on the decision as of now.

A senior government official said that there are issues with the limitation of quarantine facilities in Konkan districts and once the state government works on the issues, they will give a green light to the railways after which they will announce running of trains.

A final decision on the Ganapati trains was not taken till the time of going to the press.

'Trains, buses not in sync'

TRAVELLERS to the Konkan have, meanwhile, alleged lack of co-ordination between buses and trains meant for travel for the Ganapati festival. While the Maharashtra government has allowed trains and started state transport buses for Konkan villages, both seem to be plying independently without co-ordination and don't sync for last mile connectivity.



Akshay Mahapadi, activist

"We have written to the government on Sunday to look into this. While trains will ferry passengers from cities to train stations, a large number of villages in Konkan region are deeper inside. Frankly, the Konkan Railway alignment is away from a large number of villages. What will then happen is exploitation by the local transporters for last mile connectivity," said activist Akshay Mahapadi in his appeal for train and bus travel to be in sync, to the MSRTC chairman, a copy of which is with mid-day.

Suggested solution

"What the government could do is sync the train and bus travel in such a way that the local bus stations co-ordinate with the railway stations to ferry travellers. This will not only help control and monitor passengers, but also offer last mile connectivity," he said.

Yeshwant Jadyar, secretary of Vasai-Sawantwadi Railway Pravasi Sanghatana agreed. "Local last mile connectivity will not just help avoid exploitation by local transporters, but also help them reach villages faster. It will also help in social distancing in these difficult days and to follow COVID-19 protocols," he said.

While MSRTC officials refused to comment on record, senior officials said buses had already been planned outside major stations as per availability, and said the railways would act once a formal railway timetable is issued.

