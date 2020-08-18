Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 8 ultimate home decoration ideas

Every year Mumbaikars await the auspicious period of ‘Ganesh Utsav’ with bated breath. The festivity is at its peak on Ganesh Chaturthi which marks the commencement of the celebrations. Visiting ‘pandals’ with massive Ganesha idols, singing and dancing in processions, and gorging on delectable sweets is what makes this festival special.

With Covid-19 restrictions in place, this year Ganesh Chaturthi is likely to be a quiet affair. Public celebration has been restricted and people have been advised to refrain from mass gatherings and celebrate the festival in a simple manner. According to the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, mandals have been instructed to provide sanitisation and thermal screening facilities at all times ensuring there is no crowding during daily ‘aarti’. Mandals have also been asked to provide online ‘darshan’ via social media or cable networks and postpone immersion of idols to Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls in February, or during next year’s Ganesh Chaturthi.

Thankfully, our homes have always been the epicentre of ‘Ganpati’ celebrations even if we cannot receive many visitors this time around. Since most of us are spending time at home during the lockdown, it is an excellent opportunity to deck it up for the upcoming festivities.

Here are a few easy ways to beautify your home during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival:

1. Flowers

No Indian festival is complete without offering flowers to deities and Ganpati is no different. In addition to their usage in rituals, fresh flowers are essential to liven up your space with visual splendour and their pleasing aroma. Use them to accentuate your ‘mandap’ or simply as bouquets. You can also line your walls with marigold garland strings. Incorporate banana leaves and bamboo sticks to give it a more earthen vibe.

2. ‘Rangoli’

There are so many ways to make a ‘rangoli’, you simply cannot go wrong. Experiment with different patterns and components ranging from eco-friendly colours to flowers and add a splash of vibrancy to your home. You can make it to be as elaborate or minimalistic as you wish. Just make sure you don’t step on it!

3. Lights and ‘Diyas’

Lighting can complement your overall decor and enhance the look of the room by adding the brightness that is characteristic of ‘Ganesh Utsav’. With the flurry of options available, ranging from fairy lights to lanterns, you can go for the aesthetic you desire. For those who prefer a traditional vibe ‘diyas’ can be the perfect alternative.

4. Drapes

Drapes are probably the easiest yet most glittery addition to your DIY home decor. Simply use a dupatta or sari and run them through a bangle to create a tent sort of formation over your ‘mandap’ or hang them like curtains.

5. Bandhanwar

Also known as ‘toran’, it is a traditional piece of decor. Hung at the entrance of houses, they are believed to be auspicious. Many different kinds are available for purchase but you can always make your own at home.

6. Peacock Feathers

There aren’t many things as eye-catching as a peacock’s feathers. Owing to their mythological connections, peacock feathers have been a part of Indian households for centuries now. In addition to their ornamental beauty, they are believed to bring prosperity and luck making them ideal for decor on auspicious days.

7. Paper

In the hands of those who are crafty, paper can be the most quirky design element. Even if you are not a master of origami, you and your kids can whip up playful items like fans and pinwheels. For those who want to experiment, complex flower patters can make a good ‘mandap’ backdrop as well.

8. Balloons

A rage among kids, balloons are fit for every occasion. No matter what your aesthetic is, go festive with red and yellow or stay subtle with white. A functional attraction that your kids can play with is never a bad choice!