Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: BMC lists natural & artificial locations for idol immersion to enforce COVID protocols
As per the advisory, citizens who are residing within the 2 km radius of the 70 natural spots are allowed to immerse their idols by handing them over to the BMC.
As thousand of Mumbaikars gear up for the immersion of Lord Ganesha on the first day of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released an advisory urging citizens to carry out immersion at their homes in buckets or drums.
Essential instructions for the Idol Immersion by Devotees in Ganeshotsav-2020. pic.twitter.com/FzwaOn3N38— à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) August 22, 2020
Calling bans on any type of public gathering for this year's Ganpati festival, the country's richest civic body also released a list of 70 natural and 170 artificial spots in the city where immersion can take place provided social distancing rules and hygiene norms are followed.
The map below shows the locations (natural / artificial ponds / off-site) where the idols can be handed over by the citizens to the BMC teams, within the closest proximity from their residence.— à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) August 22, 2020
Check the map here:https://t.co/Lumbqnvv0t#GaneshaChaturthi2020 pic.twitter.com/fnBj5RYQbC
Here's a list of places where Ganpati idols can be handed over to BMC teams
"Citizens/devotees shall not be allowed to enter the seawater or water of natural spots to immerse the idols themselves under any circumstances," the advisory also said. For those celebrating the festival in containment zones or sealed buildings, the civic body has advised them to defer immersion for next year or make arrangements on their own by using buckets or drums.
View this post on Instagram
à¤ÂÂà¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¯à¤¾! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼
On Sunday, Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Worli to take stock of the safety measures in places ahead of the immersion of 1.5 day-old Ganpati idols amid COVID-19 crisis in the city. On Saturday, the Yuva Sena chief along with his father and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas Thackeray offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at their residence Varsha in South Mumbai.
Let us follow all the guidelines of safety while welcoming Bappa into our homes and hearts this year.— à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) August 22, 2020
On this auspicious occasion, we wish for all Mumbaikars to have a safe and happy Ganeshotsav. #VighnaFreeMumbai#HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/8usMGYFRRc
On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, the BMC took to the micro-blogging site and urged Mumbaikars to have a safe and happy Ganeshotsav. "Let us follow all the guidelines of safety while welcoming Bappa into our homes and hearts this year," the BMC tweeted.
-
The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began on Saturday. However, the usual pomp and glory were missing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on public movement issued by the state government
In picture: A family carries a Ganesh idol at Lalbaug, an area in the city which is the hub of Ganapati pandals in Mumbai. However, due to Covid outbreak the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have been subdued this year
-
The Maharashtra government issued guidelines on the celebrations ahead of the festival. According to the guidelines, processions could not be taken out before installation and immersion of the Ganesh idols.
In picture: A man walks alone with a Ganapati idiol in Andheri (East)
-
Due to the subdued celebrations, small businesses like flower shops, sweet shops, outlets selling decoration items, imitation jewellery stores and transporters suffered losses
In picture: A family in Sion performs Ganesh puja rituals by following the prayers on You Tube
-
However, in some popular market places like Dadar, people came out in large numbers to purchase material required for decoration and puja rituals in the last couple of days, forcing cops to evacuate hawkers by erecting barricades
In picture: Ranade road in Dadar, which became the topic of discussion on Friday after huge crowd were seen shopping on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi without following social distancing norms
-
Mumbai and the neighbouring areas have been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days. Even as the downpour continued on Saturday morning, people stepped out to bring home the idols amid chants of 'Ganapati bappa moraya’.
In picture: A vendor in Dadar selling Ganesh idols waits for customers
-
Security has been beefed up in the city for the festival with a company of Rapid Action Force (RAF), three companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), local arms and riot control police being deployed.
In picture: A man boards an auto rickshaw with an idol of Ganesha in Andheri
-
Quick response teams, bomb disposal squads and anti-terrorism cells have also been put on alert to prevent untoward incidents and police will monitor the happenings in the city with the help of 5,000 CCTV cameras and also use drones for aerial surveillance.
In picture: A cop seeks blessings of 'Bappa' in the empty pandal of Mumbai's famous Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Chinchpokli
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also welcomed Lord Ganesha at his official residence Varsha. He also conveyed his wishes for the occasion on Twitter. (Picture/Office of Uddhav Thackeray-Twitter)
-
Uddhav Thackeray also shared a video where he is seen with his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas performing puja on the occasion. (Picture/Office of Uddhav Thackeray-Twitter)
-
In picture: A Ganesh idol on the deserted D Silva Road in Dadar on Saturday
-
In picture: A man performs puja of his new bike as his friends take pictures outside a closed Ganapati Temple in Andheri (East)
-
In picture: People chanting 'Ganapati Bappa Morya' as they carry a Ganesh idol through the streets of Mumbai
-
Blood donation camp organised by Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal in Mumbai
-
In picture: Two boys wearing masks greet each other outside a Ganapati pandal in Lalbaug
-
In picture: A family prays outside a closed Ganapati temple in Andheri (East)
-
In picture: A woman performs puja of the deity before taking the idol home.
-
In picture: Vendors selling idols at Bhavani Shankar Road in Dadar (West)
-
In picture: Two kids pray outside a Ganapati Temple that is shut in Andheri
-
In picture: A man covers a Ganesha idol at a workshop in Dadar's Kabutarkhana before delivering to a customer.
-
In picture: People carrying Ganesh idols in Lalbaug
-
In picture: A man carries an idol home for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
-
In picture: A stall owner covers the idols to protect them from rain, in Dadar.
-
In picture: A group carries an idol on a cart to their home in Bandra.
-
In picture: A man walks towards his car carrying a Ganpati idol to take the deity home.
-
In picture: A woman clicks a selfie with the Ganpati idol while taking it home.
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conveyed his wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi to the citizens on Twitter. He shared photos of himself and his wife Usha performing puja on the occasion. (Picture/Vice-President of India-Twitter)
-
In picture: A housing society in Andheri installed an LED screen at the entrance gate of the society for showcasing the puja being held in the pandal in the building premises.
-
In picture: Devotees queue up to take darshan of the popular 'Andhericha Raja' at Veera Desai Road in Andheri (West).
With the threat of COVID-19 looming large over Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in a subdued manner. However, the virus has failed to dampen the spirit of the festival as people were seen welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes and pandals, marking the beginning of the 10-day long festival. (Pictures/Pradeep Dhivar, Ashish Raje, Satej Shinde, Ashish Rane, Atul Kamble, Suresh Karkera -mid-day photographers, AFP)
