Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: CM Uddhav Thackeray offers prayers with family

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family members on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Mumbai on Saturday. The Chief Minister offered prayers with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray. The family was seen performing 'arti' together.

Keeping up with the health advisories, Thackeray and his family members were seen wearing masks.

The Sena chief also took to twitter to wish everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s message to the people of Maharashtra on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/YSjCXBhaen — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 22, 2020

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines regarding the festival, stating that the processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing idols.

Mumbai's civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation urged devotees through twitter to follow the health guidelines while celebrating the annual festival.

Also, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has asked people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a low-key manner and avoid crowding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, the Mumbai police have beefed up security to keep an eye on the city amid the celebrations,PTI reported. "Apart from the local police, a company of Rapid Action Force (RAF), three companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), local arms and riot control police have been deployed in the city," an official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

