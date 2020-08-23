Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shraddha Kapoor welcomes eco-friendly Ganpati at her home

Shraddha Kapoor's favourite festival is Ganesh Chaturthi and we all know that. Even if the actor has a busy schedule, she always makes it a point to celebrate her favourite festival with her loved ones as always. The actor welcomed Lord Ganesha at her aunt Padmini Kolhapure's residence and was snapped posing with an eco-friendly Ganpati idol, enjoying it to the fullest.

The actress shared a post on Instagram reminding fans to be mindful of not polluting the beaches during immersion. She captioned it, "With this Aarti that will reverberate in many households, I pray to our beloved ‘Vighnaharta' for the good health and peace of mind of everyone. With our undying spirit, let this Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated with prayers, love and empathy for one another. A request to everyone who is graced by Ganpati ji to please do the immersion at home in a bucket and not pollute our beaches and the sea (sic).”

Like every year, Shraddha joined her family for the festivities during the day. She also indulged in some delicious Maharashtrian food and sweets. Shraddha was seen wearing a peach kurta with jhumkas making her look simple yet elegant and stunning.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news