Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Stunning video of Ganpati portrait on field wows netizens

As Ganesh Chaturthi festivities began, pictures and videos of idols of Lord Ganesha made from edible and non-edible materials have wowed netizens. After a Ganpati idol made of chocolate won hearts, a video showcasing the beauty of the elephant-headed God has left Twitterati mesmerised.

The video shows a huge portrait of Lord Ganesha created on a field. The magnificent artwork by a group of men has managed to grab netizens' attention. The viral clip shows a bird's-eye view of the larger-than-life portrait of Ganpati.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by Pratik Tandale, one of the artists who was involved in the creation. While sharing the video, Tandale tagged all the people who were part of creating the masterpiece.

The youth of Bala village in Sholapur, started carving the image of Ganpati Bappa in a half acre farm a month ago. Now it is complete after their hard work. #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/6PgM4o7ODN — Harshal Purohit (@iPurohitHarshal) August 21, 2020

The video went viral after Twitter user Harshal Purohit shared it. While sharing the video, Purohit said that the youth from Solapur's Bala village started carving the image of Lord Ganesha on a half-acre farm nearly a month ago. "Now it is complete after their hard work," he tweeted.

Enthralled by the masterpiece, people shared flooded the comments section of the post. One user said, "It's mind-blowing work..really beautiful," while another user commented, "Great effort. Great Achievement. Ganpati Bappa Morya." A third user said, "Heart touching creations. Om Ganeshai namah."

Here's how tweeple reacted:

Tandale also shared another video that captures the portrait while the work was in progress. The video was also shared by BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sharing the video, Fadnavis said the eco-friendly Lord Ganesha in Solapur has created a new ideal.

What do you think of this artwork?

