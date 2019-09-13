Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Mumbaikars bid adieu to Khetwadicha Raja

Devotees started preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha months before the festival. Pandals were set up, idols were made, keeping the intricate details in mind and the festival, which actually goes on for 10 days and ends in the blink of an eye.

Months on end are invested in preparation and anticipation of making this year’s celebration grander and better in all aspects than the previous and amidst all the chaos that ensues, the devotees somehow managed to achieve it. Devotees at Khetwadicharaja were present to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha for one last time, yesterday as the 'karyakartas' were gearing up to take the Ganesha for immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty.

One of the devotees who couldn't stop staring at Ganesha with his hands folded said, "He comes every year, he goes every year but what remains behind are the memories. The quality time I get to spend with my family and him together is valuable." Another devotee who confessed that he is awake all night to take care of the idol said, "It's very difficult to say goodbye to him but the hope of seeing him again next year makes it a little easier to bid him a happy farewell."

The 'karyakartas' of the Mandal put all their sweat into organising the Mandal and ensuring that the devotees can worship Lord Ganesha. Many of them do not sleep for more than 2-3 hours during the ten days of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Pradeep, a 'karyakarta' at Khetwadichaganraj said, "This is the only time I get to spend with Lord Ganesha and hence I want to make full use of it. Moreover, Ganesha always looks at my well-being and health."

The owner of the Mandal, Suresh Mathur, said, "Lord Ganesha is always around us, protecting us. Lord Ganesha is always there within our hearts."

