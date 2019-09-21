Ganesh Visarjan: 'Picture abhi baaki hai', says Amrita Rao. Here's why

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated once a year in the month of August or September. As everybody welcomes Ganesha with great pomp and show, what happens once the festival is over causes a lot of harm to the environment. 'From dust, we are born, unto dust, we shall go,' is a saying which should hold true but it doesn't because of the POP idols which are used. In a chat with Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and environmentalist Chinu Kwatra, mid-day online journalist Saumya Gourisaria talks to them about their initiatives such as 'Eco Bappa Morya' and 'Go Green Ganesha' challenge.

What are the changes you have noticed since you have been celebrating the festival since childhood?

Well, I can say that a lot has changed but there are some things that yet need to change. This year, the number of idols which have been found in the sea has reduced, which is a piece of refreshing news to hear. But what needs to change is the bombardment of loudspeakers, dhol which is not necessary. I have been a part of Visarjans and I used to celebrate it will talams and prayer book and claps. But things like showing off, not letting the traffic pass-through is a hassle for the old and sick as well as animals.

How do you feel when you look at the beach after the Ganesh Visarjan?

When I was making the Eco Bappa Morya video, I spoke to environmentalist Chinu Kwatra and he said something which stayed with me. That is everybody who performs the Visarjan in the public sea (because it belongs to all of us) should come back the next day too, and try and find their Ganesh idol. It would appear to be neglected entirely.

Earlier, we used 'shaadu' maati which is 'aangan ki maati' and would perform the visarjan in the well outside the house. It was all so natural and beautiful. Hence, we have to go back to that and stop using POP idols.

Pic/Saumya Gourisaria

What is your ideal way of celebrating the festival?

I would love to go back to the times when women used to make Ganpati with turmeric flour. Now, we can also have Ganpatis made of silver and gold. This is how I do it. My Ganesha comes outside once a year for two days and those days are really maintained as if the God is with us. After the prasad and 'naividya', the Visarjan is done in a bucket and then the idol is kept in a secluded place in the house. It only comes back a year later and it really feels like 'the friend is back!'

I would love to go back to using cymbals and hear the sound of those traditional aartis. I would definitely not like to hear an instrumental version of a Bollywood song. It happened last evening and it was heart-breaking.

What is the change that you noticed in the awareness after your pre-Ganpati campaign?

The reduction in the number of POP idols which have been found in the sea shows that, through a digital medium like mid-day, a lot of change is happening. Eco Bappa Morya has not come to an end with the festival, Now is the time to take it to the strata of the society who needs this education. Like they say, 'Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,' Eco Bappa Morya has to go a long way.

What is your vision towards 2020?

I really want people to understand the difference between wet garbage and dry garbage and they should know how to segregate it. It's a huge issue and I really want to take it to that stratum of society who needs it.

We need to come out with the right rules. Fortunately, our government is up for it, our Prime Minister has his priorities in the right place to offer a brighter future. So I am really looking forward to a Green 2020!

