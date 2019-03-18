Gang involved in ATM thefts busted, 4 held in Delhi

crime

They were planning a dacoity at an ATM kiosk in Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar, he said. Those arrested were identified as Zabir (20), Mohammad Ashfaq (28), residents of Nooh district in Haryana's Mewat district, Vakil (20) and Shokeen (28)

New Delhi: With the arrest of four people, the Delhi Police claimed to have busted a gang involved in ATM thefts, an official said Sunday. Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid at a fort located in Khirki Village and the accused persons were apprehended, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar.

They were planning a dacoity at an ATM kiosk in Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar, he said. Those arrested were identified as Zabir (20), Mohammad Ashfaq (28), residents of Nooh district in Haryana's Mewat district, Vakil (20) and Shokeen (28), residents of Palwal in Haryana.

Their accomplice Arshad managed to escape from the spot, the DCP said, adding that efforts were underway to nab him. During interrogation, it was revealed that Zabir and Arshad were kingpins of the gang, he said. One country-made pistol, three live cartridges and a gas cutter were seized, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates