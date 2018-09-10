Gang rape complaint filed against Delhi Godman, associates

crime

She alleged that she has been repeatedly raped by Ashu, his son and son's friend for several times between 2013 and 2018

Representational Image

A case of gang rape has been filed against self-styled godman, Ashu and his son in Hauz Khas police station for allegedly raping a woman and sexually assaulting her daughter.

In her complaint, the claimed that she has been visiting a self-styled godman's ashram in Hauz Khas and Rohini since 2008. She alleged that she has been repeatedly raped by Ashu, his son and son's friend for several times between 2013 and 2018.

In her complaint, the victim has claimed that she used to visit the ashram of the self-styled godman since 2008 for the treatment of her daughter. Self-styled seer Ashu would give massage to her 6-year-old daughter by removing her clothes as part of the treatment.

In 2013, on the occasion of Diwali when the victim visited his ashram her drink was allegedly spiked and she was allegedly raped by the accused. The accused also threatened her to remain quiet or face consequences. The assault, as per the victim continued for years thereafter.

As per the complaint, in 2016, godman's son and his friend also started sexually assaulting the victim. The victim also claimed to have been beaten by the accused and his associates.

A case was registered in this regard in Delhi¿s Hauz Khas police station under Section 376D/354/506 of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The case has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for further investigation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates