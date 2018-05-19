Gang stealing iron rods from trucks in Ghaziabad busted

A raid was conducted late last night in these weigh bridges based on a complaint of forceful unloading of iron rods from trucks and it was discovered that the gang was operating in connivance with truck drivers, cleaners, weighing bridge staff



A gang involved in stealing iron rods from trucks in four weigh bridges here was busted and 38 people were apprehended in this connection, officials said today.



A raid was conducted late last night in these weigh bridges based on a complaint of forceful unloading of iron rods from trucks and it was discovered that the gang was operating in connivance with truck drivers, cleaners, weighing bridge staff and lower level police officials of the area, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The gang used to unload around one or tonnes of iron bars from every truck coming from the steel and iron manufacturing units of Ghaziabad, and place iron ingots of the same tonnage, gunny bags of sand or bricks on them to correct their weight readings, he said.

The gang made lakhs of rupees every night using this modus operandi, the SSP said. A team headed by the SSP raided the four places and detained 16 trucks from Mukherji Park of Kavi Nagar Industrial Area, Wave City, Vijay Nagar bypass police out post and Laal Kuan GT Road areas, he added.

The mastermind of the racket, Satish Yadav and Lokesh Sharma, were arrested and 38 others involved in the racket were detained for interrogation, Krishna said. "We have also detected a micro chip which is reportedly used in the weighing machine computer to give receipt of accurate weight," he added. An investigation was initiated to look into the role played by police officials in the racket, the SSP said.

