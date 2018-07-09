Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside Uttar Pradesh jail

Bajrangi was also named in the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnanad Rai

Baghpat (UP): Dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside the district jail in Baghpat on Monday, the police said. He was brought here from Jhansi jail yesterday and was to be produced in a local court today in a case for demanding extortion money from BJP MLA Lokesh Dixit.

Bajrangi was also named in the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnanad Rai.

According to ADG Prision Chandraprakash, four jail personnel, including the deputy jailor, have been suspended following the incident.

The gangster's wife had recently in a press conference alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to kill her husband.