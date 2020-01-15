Gangubai Kathiawadi posters out! Alia Bhatt looks fierce as Mafia Queen Gangubai!

After unveiling the logo of the Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali Productions on Wednesday (January 15) released first look posters of Alia Bhatt as the fierce Gangubai on their social media handles. Alia Bhatt too shared the posters on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi [sic]."

The first poster has Alia Bhatt dressed in a traditional attire sitting against the wall with her hair in two pleats with a gun on the table next to her. The second poster has mono-chrome closeup shot of Alia Bhatt. The makers captioned the posters: Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020. [sic]"

Earlier Alia Bhatt had shared a glimpse of her upcoming biographical Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the short video, one can see a red dot along with the title 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' along with a message that reads the first lookout tomorrow.

Earlier, Alia shared the news of getting the lead role in the film on her Twitter handle and wrote, "A name you've heard a story you haven't. #GangubaiKathiawadi This one's going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020."

This project will see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Ltd for this film. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch.

