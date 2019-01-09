Garage sale at Khar aims to help NGO that sterilises stray dogs

things-to-do

This sale that will fund a cause is ideal for retail therapy

If you are a dog person and have always wanted to help out your cuddly pals on the streets, then this books and garage sale in Khar is for you. Organised by the NGO Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD) that sterilises and immunises stray dogs, the proceeds from this event will go towards helping the NGO in their work, which also includes an adoption programme for abandoned pets, an on-site first–aid programme and education and awareness initiatives. At the sale, you can take your pick from fiction, non-fiction and self-help books at special prices, besides paintings, kitchenware, glassware, electric barbecue and grill set, and musical instruments at throwaway prices.

FROM: January 11 to 15, 10 am to 8 pm

AT: Vishnu Prasad Hall, 14th road, Linking Road corner, Khar West.

CALL: 7208043341

