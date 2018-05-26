Garbine Muguruza feels less pressure ahead of French Open

Muguruza also commented on United States' Serena Williams' return to tennis following her pregnancy



World No. 3 Garbine Muguruza of Spain said on Friday that not being the French Open's defending champion this year gave her a sense of peace. Former Roland Garros champions Muguruza (2016) and Svetlana Kuznetsova (2009) are set to square off in the tournament's first round; the two tennis pros' seventh career encounter, with Muguruza leading the head-to-head series by a record of 5-1, reports Efe.

"This year is different from the previous, when I was the defending champion, I had a lot of pressure back then. I have also changed my mentality a little. This year I think I am more relaxed," Muguruza said at a press conference ahead of the May 27 start of the Roland Garros. Muguruza pointed out that despite not participating in many 2018 clay court matches, she still has a chance to win the tournament.

Muguruza also commented on United States' Serena Williams' return to tennis following her pregnancy. "It is very good to have her (Serena) here, because she is a great competitor. She has got talent and confidence," said the 24-year-old tennis star.

