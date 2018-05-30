Gareth Bale models for Real Madrid's 2018-19 kit amidst exit rumours

The doubts over Wales winger Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid vanished when he scored a brace of stunning goals to secure the Spanish powerhouse's record 13th Champions League title



The doubts over Wales winger Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid vanished when he scored a brace of stunning goals to secure the Spanish powerhouse's record 13th Champions League title, and yesterday, the football club chose him to model next season's kit.

The rumour mills in the world of football went full tilt when, after his sublime performance coming on as a substitute for the Los Blancos to score a bicycle kick and a speculative shot from well outside the box in their action-packed win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final, Bale seemed to lament his lack of game time under coach Zinedine Zidane over the last season, reports Efe.

So, his appearance parading Madrid's newest away jersey in the promotional video with sponsors Adidas may be interpreted by fans as a message that he will stay put for now and not, as several pundits had suggested, mull over a potential return to the English Premier League

The video promo also featured Marcelo, Karim Benzema, Nacho Fernández and Toni Kroos modelling designs generally similar to the previous season's selection: the home top remains white but the stripes down the shoulder are set to be black instead of blue; the away shirt is a textured black and grey combination while the third kit is blue and features a striped design.

