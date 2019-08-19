Gareth Bale to stay at Real Madrid, says Zinedine Zidane after Celta win

football

Bale was back in the team and back in form at Balaidos, with Zidane's eagerness to sell him this summer perhaps fresh in his mind as he teed up Karim Benzema's opening goal

Gareth Bale

Vigo (Spain): Zinedine Zidane indicated Gareth Bale will stay at Real Madrid after the Welshman led the way in a 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Bale was back in the team and back in form at Balaidos, with Zidane's eagerness to sell him this summer perhaps fresh in his mind as he teed up Karim Benzema's opening goal. After the match, Zidane said he believes Bale will now stay, with the Spanish transfer window closing on September 2. "We have spoken about it two or three times before, that he is going stay," Zidane said. "All the players we have now we are thinking will be here for the season."

Celta saw a potential equaliser chalked off before half-time and Luka Modric was sent off 11 minutes after, only for a stunning 30-yard shot from Toni Kroos to put Madrid back in control. By the time Lucas Vazquez added a delicious third, at the end of a silky passing move, it was possible to wonder where this Madrid have been for the last 12 months, as this starting line-up included not a single summer signing.



Zidane

"I am a satisfied customer," said Zidane. "We played a complete match from the beginning. Not many teams will come here and win like this."

Zidane had wanted Paul Pogba, but it was Casemiro, Modric and Kroos in midfield, the same trio he picked for the Champions League final in 2018. There was also Marcelo, arguably Madrid's worst performer last term, and Bale.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever