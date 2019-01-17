Garima Jain to enter Vikram Betaal ki Rahasya Gatha

bollywood

Actress Garima Jain is all set to appear in the TV show "Vikram Betaal ki Rahasya Gatha". She will essay the mythological role of Lopamudra.

"I play this most elegant, pretty and stunning Lopamudra created by Rishi Agasthya (a sage). All the elements of the world were united to create one masterpiece called Lopamudra and I am playing that character," Garima said in a statement.

Produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvej, the show presents different stories each week.

The main plot remains the tussle between the good and the evil by showcasing the quest of the intelligent King Vikramaditya to find the wise ghost Betaal as challenged by evil Bhadrakaal.

