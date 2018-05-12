Gary Kirsten Cricket scouts 6 finalists in Delhi for personalised training

The hunt was held in Mumbai (April 23rd and 24th) followed by Bangalore (April 28 and 29) and will continue in Chennai (May 14-15) and Pune (May 21). Six players from each city will be invited to Pune for a weekend training programme in July



The one-day talent scout conducted by Gary Kirsten Cricket in the national capital saw the selection of six promising candidates for further training. Held at the Siri Fort Sports Complex, the talent hunt was overseen by former Indian coach Kirsten, his head coach Ryan Van Niekerk and his team of assistant coaches. This is the third of the nation-wide talent scout planned by Gary Kirsten Cricket-- online private cricket coaching and academy-- in the months of April and May.

The hunt was held in Mumbai (April 23rd and 24th) followed by Bangalore (April 28 and 29) and will continue in Chennai (May 14-15) and Pune (May 21). Six players from each city will be invited to Pune for a weekend training programme in July at the newly-launched Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy. Following this, three players out of 36, will be given a scholarship for a two-month residential High-Performance Camp worth Rs 2 lakh each.

India's World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten will be exchanging notes with his team on the progress the young players would make. He will be an intrinsic part of the High-Performance Camp. Former South African player Kirsten said, 'We're delighted with the response we've received from the budding cricketers in New Delhi. We had over 250 young cricketers on day 1. The turnout was magnificent and we're further encouraged to take this across the country. It is so inspiring to see young cricketers with so much passion, talent and drive.' The talent scout will now travel to Chennai on May 14.

