Gauahar Khan all set to groove again in upcoming dance reality show

television

Sony Music's YouTube channel is set to launch a dance reality show, which will see Gauahar Khan join a host of celebrities as they accept challenges hurled at them

After showcasing her suave moves in previous reality shows, Gauahar Khan is set to feature in yet another dance offering. Sony Music's YouTube channel is set to launch a dance reality show, which will see Khan join a host of celebrities as they accept challenges hurled at them.

Currently training under choreographer Melvin Louis, the actor will be seen showcasing her skill across three shows of the [number of episodes] series. "The show will see celebrities perform on hit songs that belong to Sony Music's stable. Being a dancer, I am excited about being part of it. I have attempted certain dance styles for the first time.

My set includes one Bollywood contemporary dance songs. I can't reveal the details of the other two songs yet," says the actor, adding that the gruelling learning experience reminded her of her school days. "I am pushing myself to do something different," she promises.

