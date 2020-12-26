Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar wedding: Couple stuns in their ivory outfits; share pictures

Actress Gauahar Khan got married to beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas Day, and the couple shared photographs of the wedding on their verified Instagram accounts. "Qubool Hai," they wrote as caption, and fans showered love and blessings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar and Zaid chose to twin with their wedding outfit colour. While Gauahar wore a heavily embroidered ivory-hued Sharara along with traditional bridal jewellery, Zaid chose a sherwani and churidar in the same colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar)

Gauahar and Zaid recently announced their wedding date on social media and kept fans updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story.

On Thursday, a day before the wedding, Gauahar shared photos of her mehndi ceremony for fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Noted music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid also shared photographs clicked after the mehndi ceremony and wrote: "Writing our love story on each other's hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever