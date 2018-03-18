Gauahar Khan inspired by Rekha's fashion sense

Gauahar Khan, who recently launched her own fashion line credits veteran actress Rekha as her fashion inspiration

After Begum Jaan (2017), Gauahar Khan has been away from films and television. It is said that she has signed a web series, which she prefers to be tight-lipped about. The actor, who recently launched her own fashion line Gauhargeous, claims that she is waiting for good roles to come to her.

"I am looking to do a lead role in a Balaji production for TV," she says. Ask her about her fashion inspiration and she says, "Rekhaji is my inspiration, but my style is something that I've inherited from my mom."

View gallery: Gauahar Khan launches her own fashion line in Mumbai

