Gauahar Khan manages to squeeze in time for a dance number

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan has got jiggy for a special act in Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the TV show. Though she has been simultaneously shooting for three web shows, Gauahar managed to squeeze in time for the dance number.

She rehearsed for an hour prior to the shoot despite nursing a shoulder injury. Gauahar was spotted popping painkillers on the set. Dancing is her forte, so it should not have been too difficult for her.

Gauahar Khan was last seen in Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan, which released back in 2017. The actress is currently waiting for her next to hit the silver screen - Nine Hours in Mumbai, which is still in its post-production stage.

Gauahar Khan was the winner of the famous reality show Bigg Boss, season 7, which is hosted by none other than Salman Khan. The theme of the show this time is Jodi, which usually resonates with Husband-Wife, boyfriend-girlfriend etc. However, Bigg Boss season 12 is all set to change the perception of jodis, with its unique theme 'Vichitra jodis'.

Bigg Boss 12 launched on Sunday, September 16, 2018. Amidst the dreamy setting of a beach, Bigg Boss 12 will pack a punch with its assorted jodis battling it out to survive 100+ days under the constant glare of 89 cameras and Host Salman Khan's lively supervision in the Bigg Boss house.

