Gauahar Khan pens down a sweet note for Rishi Kapoor; reveals why she loves Ranbir as an actor

Rishi Kapoor's sudden death has sent the Bollywood industry and his friends and family into a shock. With legendary actor Irrfan Khan passing away just a day before Rishi Kapoor, it's naturally tough for the masses to cope up with the loss of not one but two legendary actors.

While most actors took to their social media to express their grief over the loss of Mr. Kapoor, actress Gauahar Khan penned down a special note for him on her Instagram. The post reads, #Rishi Ji, I can't even begin to tell anyone what the great Rishi Kapoor was to me! He has such a huge impact on me, not just as an actor/ star but also as the first personal interaction I had with him; Rocket Singh was his sons film but at the trial, Rishi Ji stood for 20 minutes and spoke about my performance in detail with everyone including Yash Chopra Ji! As a debutante, that meant the world to me! His praise was priceless for me, to believe in myself! His passing is the greatest loss! He was the ONLY star, and that is why I love Ranbir so much for the actor that he is! He has learnt from the best. #Rishi Ji I'm sure the skies needed the brightest star to shine up there! #HeartBroken #ShineOn #InPeace.

Gauahar Khan who was last seen in The Office will soon be announcing two big projects when the outbreak eases out and things go back to normalcy.

