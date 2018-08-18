Gaurakshak Vaibhav Raut has been framed in a false case, say supporters

national

Hindu Jan Jagruti Samiti organises Jan Akrosh Rally in support of gaurakshak Vaibhav Raut, who has been arrested for suspected terror links

Diptesh Patil leads the protest rally. Pic /Hanif Patel

Four days after a team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested gaurakshak Vaibhav Raut from Nalasopara following recovery of bombs and explosives from his residence, the Hindu Jan Jagruti Samiti organised a Jan Akrosh Rally in support of him on Friday. More than 3,000 people took part in the rally, which included politicians and gaurakshaks. The protesters walked a 2-km stretch from Raut's residence to the Nalasopara bus depot holding banners and shouting 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Speaking to mid-day, Diptesh Patil, Raut's childhood friend and also an active member of the Jan Jagruti Samiti, said, "Raut is innocent. He has been framed in a false case. The beef mafia had conspired his arrest. If Raut is a terrorist, then we who support him are also terrorists."

Another supporter, Shirish Chavan, former shahar parmukh of Shiv Sena, said, "In order to shift the focus from the Maratha reservation issue, the government trapped one of the most active members of the Samiti, who has been fighting to save 'gau mata' from the beef mafia. Raut also paid the price for supporting former Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia, who was sidelined due to pressure from the Central government. Raut has been framed in a false case, as he has never been involved in such activities. Just the way the government had framed several Hindu devotees in the Malegaon blast case, they are trying to defame Raut."

The people who participated in the protest included former Shiv Sena shahar pramukh Shirish Chavan, members of Vasai Vikas Aghadi party and former sabhapati of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Pankaj Chorghe.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates