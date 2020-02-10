Search

Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and gang's auto ride in Jaisalmer

Updated: Feb 10, 2020, 14:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Jaisalmer

Maheep Kapoor also shared a few pictures as she hung around the golden city with Gauri Khan and friends

Gauri Khan with Sandeep Khosla
Gauri Khan with Sandeep Khosla

Gauri Khan and her girl gang, including Maheep Kapoor, are in Jaisalmer for industrialist Arvind Dubash's 50th birthday celebration. Yesterday, they decided to take a ride in an auto with designer Sandeep Khosla. Kapoor shared a picture and wrote they were "shaken and in a mess (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Auto Rides with these guys ð #Mess #Shaken #GetAwayRide ðâ¤ï¸

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onFeb 9, 2020 at 5:18am PST

Maheep Kapoor also shared a few pictures as she hung around the golden city with Gauri Khan and Seema M.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#GoldenCity #IncredibleIndia â¤ï¸ ð®ð³

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onFeb 8, 2020 at 4:56am PST

Gauri Khan too shared few pictures. Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

What a stunning city ..thank you Arvind & Tanya â¤ï¸ @tanyadubash @arvinddubash

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onFeb 8, 2020 at 6:41am PST

Sandeep Khosla too shared few pictures from Jaisalmer.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#the #moon #sand #and #stars #thankyou @haseenajethmalani #forthislovelymoment #photo @roohijaikishan #star #loveyouall #aboutlastnight

A post shared by Sandeep Khosla (@sandeepkhosla) onFeb 9, 2020 at 12:18am PST

Buddy Karan Johar is also in attendance. We assume he did not want to brave the dusty bylanes of Jaisalmer and dirty his top-of-the-line outfits.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING
WWF INDIA COASTWISE 2020 contest

WWF INDIA COASTWISE 2020 contest