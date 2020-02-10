Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and gang's auto ride in Jaisalmer

Gauri Khan and her girl gang, including Maheep Kapoor, are in Jaisalmer for industrialist Arvind Dubash's 50th birthday celebration. Yesterday, they decided to take a ride in an auto with designer Sandeep Khosla. Kapoor shared a picture and wrote they were "shaken and in a mess (sic)."

Maheep Kapoor also shared a few pictures as she hung around the golden city with Gauri Khan and Seema M.

View this post on Instagram #GoldenCity #IncredibleIndia â¤ï¸ ð®ð³ A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onFeb 8, 2020 at 4:56am PST

Gauri Khan too shared few pictures. Take a look:

Sandeep Khosla too shared few pictures from Jaisalmer.

Buddy Karan Johar is also in attendance. We assume he did not want to brave the dusty bylanes of Jaisalmer and dirty his top-of-the-line outfits.

