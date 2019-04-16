Gauri Khan's airport look will give every woman fashion inspiration; see photos

bollywood-fashion

Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, was snapped at the Mumbai airport, and the stunning entrepreneur has nailed the airport look in every sense

Gauri Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Gauri Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport by the paparazzi, and once again, the interior designer has proved that she's got all the right fashion moves.

Gauri opted for a casual look - a black blazer, paired with a white top, basic blue denims, and thigh-high black boots for the outing. Doesn't she look gorgeous? If you're planning to upgrade your wardrobe with something similar, take a cue from Gauri to wear it in the best way possible and ace the airport look, or even a casual one, like a fashionista.

Gauri Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Black blazer: You can buy Ambrosial women single breasted formal blazer at the discounted price of Rs 649 only. Get Gauri Khan's airport look without burning a hole in your pocket. Shop here.

White top: Buy Acanthus Women's V Notch Front Scallop Trim Top at the discounted price of Rs 399 only. Shop here.

Blue denim: Raiter Super Skinny Jeans for Women and Girls Size will help you flaunt your legs! Get your pair at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Black boots: Buy Kotak Sales Stylish Knee Length Boots at the discounted price of Rs 795 only. Shop here.

Tote bag: Get Kanvas Katha Women's Handbag at the discounted price of Rs 531 only. Shop here.

